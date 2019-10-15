After new CEO announcement, Wells Fargo announces drop in profits

Wells Fargo released its third quarter 2019 earning report early Tuesday.

A little over two weeks after choosing its new CEO, Wells Fargo announced its third quarter earnings for 2019 on Tuesday, where profits slipped.

The bank reported a net income of $4.6 billion — down from $6 billion this time last year. And it’s revenue of $22 billion saw modest growth from 2018’s third quarter revenue of $21.9 billion.

Wells Fargos’s net interest income in the third quarter of 2019 was $11.6 billion, down $470 million from the second quarter due to low interest rates, the bank reported.

The bank’s diluted earnings per share dropped to $0.92, which included a $1.6 billion hit — or $0.35 per share — set aside for litigation, according to the earnings report.

Charles Scharf will take on his new position as CEO of the bank Oct. 21. Scharf replaces former CEO Tim Sloan, who stepped down in March.

Sloan had been named CEO after the bank’s fake-accounts scandal erupted in 2016, where employees opened millions of accounts without customer permission.

The scandal and consumer abuses led to the Federal Reserve putting a cap in place that limits the bank’s growth, announced in February 2018. The cap is still in place.

The embattled bank topped Wall Street expectations in its second quarter 2019 earnings report in July, with a profit of $6.2 billion, the Observer reported. But the bank’s net interest income fell by $446 million, due to higher deposit costs and lower interest rates, Wells Fargo said at the time.

The San Francisco-based company employs about 26,000 people in the Charlotte area, the bank’s largest hub.

Wells Fargo sold its Charlotte-based institutional retirement and trust business, which employed about 800 people in the area, in July. The Charlotte sale followed Wells Fargo’s announcement of other sales to slash costs as it recovers.

The bank announced in 2018 that it planned to cut employment by about 5 to 10% over the next three years.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.