79-year-old woman struck and killed outside Aldi’s is identified by Matthews police

The 79-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle outside a Matthews Aldi grocery store has been identified by police as Vira Hryhorniva Nahorna of Charlotte.

Matthews Police say the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Aldi at 555 W. John Street, according to a press release.

“Upon officer’s arrival, they located a female with injuries who was transported to Carolinas Medical Center (CMC Main). Sadly, the pedestrian was later pronounced deceased at the hospital,” a release said.

“The driver of the vehicle initially left the scene and contacted Matthews Police Department Communications a short time later to meet with officers... No charges have been filed at this time,” the release said.

The incident remains under investigation, a release said.