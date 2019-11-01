Latest News
Friday’s high school football scores in the Carolinas
Friday’s Scores
NORTH CAROLINA
Albemarle 35, South Stanly 18
Alexander Central 40, Hickory 19
Anson County 34, West Stanly 0
Arden Christ School 27, Charlotte Country Day 20
Ashe County 63, West Wilkes 30
Asheboro 23, Southwestern Randolph 14
Asheville 41, North Buncombe 38
Asheville Erwin 44, North Henderson 7
Asheville Reynolds 56, West Henderson 14
Asheville Roberson 31, Waynesville Tuscola 0
Ayden-Grifton 21, Greene Central 0
Bartlett Yancey 42, Carrboro 6
Brevard 20, Hendersonville 14
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 64, Madison County 0
Cameron Union Pines 44, Erwin Triton 34
Canton Pisgah 41, Franklin 7
Cape Fear 36, Fayetteville Pine Forest 19
Carolina Pride 56, Sandhill Titans 0
Cary 40, Durham Hillside 12
Catawba Bandys 48, Lake Norman Charter 0
Central Davidson 42, South Rowan 0
Charlotte Berry Tech 25, South Mecklenburg 19
Charlotte Catholic 37, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10
Charlotte Christian 14, Charlotte Latin 7
Charlotte Independence 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 20
Charlotte Mallard Creek 52, Cornelius Hough 13
Charlotte Myers Park 49, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10
Charlotte Olympic 21, Charlotte Providence 16
Charlotte Olympic 21, Charlotte Providence Day 16
Chocowinity Southside 22, Riverside Martin 20
Clayton 56, Smithfield-Selma 0
Clinton 35, Warsaw Kenan 13
Croatan 55, Pender County 18
Currituck County 42, Bertie County 6
Durham Jordan 50, Raleigh Athens Drive 20
East Bend Forbush 38, Winston-Salem Carver 12
East Carteret 35, Lejeune 0
East Duplin 16, Wallace-Rose Hill 14
East Forsyth 49, Davie County 35
East Gaston 47, Davidson Community School 14
East Lincoln 63, West Lincoln 35
East Surry 63, South Stokes 14
Eastern Alamance 42, Western Alamance 7
Edenton Holmes 56, Manteo 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7
Elkin 21, East Wilkes 14
Fairmont 30, East Columbus 0
Forest City Chase 41, Belmont South Point 28
Garner 34, Fuquay-Varina 18
Gaston KIPP Pride 32, Weldon 16
Gastonia Huss 34, Belmont Cramer 0
Gates County 34, Washington County 21
Goldsboro 15, Newton Grove Midway 0
Goldsboro Rosewood 28, North Duplin 21
Granville Central 46, Bunn 26
Gray’s Creek 40, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Greensboro Dudley 49, Southwest Guilford 6
Greensboro Grimsley 33, Jamestown Ragsdale 25
Greenville Conley 30, Eastern Wayne 21
Greenville Rose 49, South Central Pitt 7
Halifax Academy 38, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 8
Havelock 45, Swansboro 6
Hayesville 35, Rosman 10
Hertford County 56, Pasquotank County 0
Hickory Ridge 37, East Mecklenburg 0
Hickory St. Stephens 29, South Caldwell 28
High Point Andrews 30, Trinity 7
High Point Christian Academy 40, Raleigh Wake Christian 14
Hoke County 43, Pembroke Swett 0
Holly Springs 30, Apex 20
Hope Mills South View 23, Fayetteville Sanford 17, 2OT
Jacksonville 41, Jacksonville White Oak 8
Jacksonville Northside 48, West Carteret 7
Kannapolis Brown 49, Concord Robinson 0
Kernersville Glenn 57, Winston-Salem Reynolds 21
Kings Mountain 54, Gastonia Forestview 3
Kinston Parrott Academy 73, Faith Christian 60
Kinston 19, North Lenoir 6
Knightdale 21, Wendell Corinth Holders 20, OT
Lake Norman 42, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Lawndale Burns 38, R-S Central 22
Lee County 68, Western Harnett 6
Lenoir Hibriten 37, West Iredell 0
Maiden 29, Newton-Conover 28, 2OT
Matthews Weddington 45, Monroe 13
Mitchell County 33, Polk County 0
Monroe Parkwood 55, Monroe Piedmont 7
Monroe Union Academy 16, Gastonia Highland Tech 12
Mooresville 28, West Charlotte 8
Morganton Patton 36, Claremont Bunker Hill 35
Morrisville Green Hope 31, Durham Riverside 26
Mount Airy 70, Kernersville McGuinness 0
Mount Pleasant 33, Montgomery Central 19
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 34, Mooresboro Jefferson 13
Murphy 50, Cherokee 6
Nash Central 27, North Pitt 12
New Bern 59, Southern Wayne 0
New Hanover County 28, West Brunswick 7
Newton Grove Hobbton 45, Rose Hill Union 28
North Brunswick 42, Wilmington Laney 14
North Davidson 24, Salisbury 21
North Edgecombe 44, Rocky Mount Prep 6
North Lincoln 49, Lincolnton 7
North Stanly 43, North Moore 0
North Wilkes 56, Alleghany County 40
Northeast Guilford 60, Mayodan McMichael 0
Northern Durham 60, East Chapel Hill 0
Northern Guilford 36, Eden Morehead 12
Northern Nash 22, Wilson Fike 15
Northwest Cabarrus 42, Concord 13
Orange 29, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 14
Pamlico County 39, Robersonville South Creek 22
Person 27, Rockingham County 9
Princeton 42, Salemburg Lakewood 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 64, Southeast Raleigh 0
Raleigh Ravenscroft 27, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 7
Randleman 35, Eastern Randolph 28
Red Springs 55, West Columbus 0
Reidsville 34, Burlington Cummings 0
Richlands 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 14
Richmond County 45, Fayetteville Seventy-First 6
Robbinsville 28, Andrews 7
Scotland 48, Lumberton 0
Seven Springs Spring Creek 52, Bear Grass 35
Shelby 63, East Rutherford 7
South Brunswick 36, Wilmington Ashley 0
South Columbus 35, West Bladen 22
South Davidson 32, Chatham Central 20
South Granville 30, Oxford Webb 8
South Johnston 44, East Wake 14
SouthWest Edgecombe 53, North Johnston 0
Southern Alamance 29, Southern Guilford 19
Southern Durham 42, Chapel Hill 0
Southern Lee 19, Harnett Central 12
Southern Nash 35, Rocky Mount 14
Southern Pines Pinecrest 17, Fayetteville Britt 15
Southlake Christian 42, Harrells Christian 34
Southwest Onslow 62, Rocky Point Trask 14
Spring Lake Overhills 62, Fayetteville Westover 48
Statesville 55, East Rowan 0
Swain County 60, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 0
Swannanoa Owen 54, Avery County 32
Sylva Smoky Mountain 42, East Henderson 0
Tarboro 48, Pinetown Northside 0
Thomasville 17, Oak Grove 9
Thomasville Ledford 35, East Davidson 7
Topsail 9, Wilmington Hoggard 7
Trinity Christian 55, Asheville School 0
Vance County 42, Pittsboro Northwood 21
Wake Forest 41, Raleigh Wakefield 24
Wake Forest Heritage 42, Rolesville 28
Watauga County 48, Morganton Freedom 33
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 42, Monroe Sun Valley 12
West Craven 20, Washington 14
West Davidson 55, Lexington 8
West Forsyth 31, Pfafftown Reagan 21
West Mecklenburg 34, Charlotte Harding 8
West Rowan 26, China Grove Carson 7
West Stokes 8, North Forsyth 6
Western Guilford 42, Greensboro Smith 12
Whiteville 28, St. Pauls 6
Wilson Beddingfield 60, Farmville Central 0
Wilson Hunt 14, Franklinton 13
Winston-Salem Parkland 6, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0
Zebulon B. Vance 31, North Mecklenburg 0
SOUTH CAROLINA
A.C. Flora 55, Dreher 13
Abbeville 56, Ninety Six 0
Andrew Jackson 22, Lee Central 6
Andrews 46, Hannah-Pamplico 36
Aynor 40, Lake City 39
Baptist Hill 49, St. John’s 13
Barnwell 28, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 12
Batesburg-Leesville 28, Saluda 24
Beaufort 31, Colleton County 21
Beaufort Academy 59, Patrick Henry Academy 12
Berkeley 47, Cane Bay 7
Branchville 38, Bethune-Bowman 0
Brookland-Cayce 21, Airport 0
Buford 48, North Central 6
C.E. Murray 38, Scott’s Branch 12
Camden 65, W.J. Keenan 34
Cardinal Newman 27, Ben Lippen 20
Carolina Forest 42, Conway 13
Carvers Bay 30, Kingstree 6
Chapman 35, Chesnee 7
Clover 45, Fort Mill 10
Colleton Prep 44, John Paul II 14
Crescent 13, West Oak 3
D.W. Daniel 31, Belton-Honea Path 28
Dillon 49, Cheraw 21
Dixie 36, Calhoun Falls 6
Dorman 38, Riverside 0
Dutch Fork 41, White Knoll 14
Eau Claire 20, Columbia 16
Florence Christian 55, Williamsburg Academy 35
Fort Dorchester 35, Summerville 17
Fox Creek 23, Silver Bluff 21
Gaffney 63, Spartanburg 14
Georgetown 49, Academic Magnet 0
Gilbert 46, Pelion 20
Goose Creek 27, Stratford 7
Gray Collegiate Academy 48, C.A. Johnson 7
Greenville 24, Eastside 17
Greenwood 28, J.L. Mann 14
Greer 28, Blue Ridge 7
Hammond 42, Heathwood Hall 7
Hartsville 58, Darlington 7
Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Hilton Head Prep 19
Hilton Head Island 28, Bluffton 10
Indian Land 28, Fairfield Central 14
James F. Byrnes 28, Boiling Springs 0
King’s Academy 40, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 7
Lakewood 20, Crestwood 7
Lamar 40, McBee 0
Laurence Manning Academy 42, Wilson Hall 21
Laurens 63, Easley 29
Lewisville 34, Chesterfield 24
Manning 27, Bishop England 24
Marion 13, Loris 6
McCormick 42, Ware Shoals 0
Mullins 42, Latta 3
Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 14
Newberry 33, Mid-Carolina 21
North Augusta 49, Aiken 0
Orangeburg Prep 41, Northwood Academy 7
Palmetto 42, Pickens 20
Pee Dee Academy 40, Carolina Academy 20
Pendleton 55, Seneca 26
Philip Simmons 43, Burke 22
Porter-Gaud 28, First Baptist 14
R.B. Stall 35, Ashley Ridge 28
Richard Winn Academy 47, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 28
Ridge Spring-Monetta 54, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 6
Ridge View 35, Lancaster 9
River Bluff 37, Lexington 20
Rock Hill 21, Northwestern 14
South Aiken 52, Midland Valley 6
South Pointe 48, York Comprehensive 21
Southside Christian 42, Landrum 14
Spring Valley 42, Blythewood 21
St. James 55, Socastee 8
St. Joseph 45, Blacksburg 30
Sumter 34, Irmo 14
Swansea 28, Edisto 0
T.L. Hanna 28, Woodmont 0
Timberland 42, North Charleston 0
Travelers Rest 40, Berea 7
Trinity Byrnes School 45, Robert E. Lee Academy 28
Union County 35, Emerald 0
W. Wyman King Academy 40, Clarendon Hall Academy 7
Waccamaw 36, Hanahan 11
Wade Hampton (H) 33, May River 24
Wando 18, James Island 0
West Florence 17, South Florence 6
Westside 46, Wade Hampton (G) 13
Westwood 52, Richland Northeast 6
Whale Branch 38, Battery Creek 0
Williston-Elko 49, Denmark-Olar 14
Wilson 28, Marlboro County 13
Woodland 48, Allendale-Fairfax 22
Woodruff 17, Clinton 7
Wren 68, Walhalla 20
