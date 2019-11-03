It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week

It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Carter Beck, East Gaston soccer: The senior forward scored all four goals in 4-0 win over East Rutherford in his final high school game to reach 100 goals in his Warriors’ career, Oct. 30. Beck has 25 goals for East Gaston (5-14-1) this season.

Kate Coppage, Charlotte Latin tennis: The Charlotte Latin junior won the pressure-packed decisive match to lead the Hawks to the NCISAA 4A state championship, beating two-time defending state champ Durham Academy, 5-4 Oct. 26

Coppage, who plays No. 1 singles for Latin (17-2), came back from a 4-6 first set loss to win 7-5, 1-0 (7) in the match that decided the state title. Coppage also won her doubles’ match in the state finals, winning 8-3 with her partner, Samantha Deweese.

Anne Culicerto, Charlotte Catholic field hockey: The Charlotte Catholic senior defender led the Cougars’ defense to a 1-0 shutout of Myers Park to win the NCFHA state championship at Appalachian State University, Nov. 2. Culicerto helped the Cougars’ defense to 11 shutouts this season, as Charlotte Catholic (16-2) allowed only 10 goals in 18 games all year.

Ian Fiore, North Lincoln soccer: The North Lincoln senior captain scored the game-winning goal on a free kick from 25 yards out to lead the Knights to a 3-1 double overtime win over Bandys on senior night, Oct. 29. Fiore also has the lone assist in 1-0 win over Lincolnton, Oct. 28.

Fiore’s efforts helped North Lincoln (13-8-2) secure third-place in the South Fork 2A conference standings, clinching a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.

Maggie Gehrig, Charlotte Catholic tennis: The sophomore won both of her singles’ matches this week to cap an unbeaten 45-0 season (20-0 singles; 25-0 doubles) to help lead the Cougars to their third straight N.C. 3A state title at Burlington Tennis Center Nov. 2.

Gehrig beat Carson’s Maci Cooper 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles to lead Catholic to a 6-0 win, Oct. 29.

Four days later, Gehrig beat New Hanover’s No. 2 (singles), Mary Davis Thompson, 6-2, 6-2 to help the Cougars to a 5-1 win in the 3A state finals. Gehrig also helped Charlotte Catholic to another perfect 21-0 record this season. The Cougars are 45-0 in the last two seasons combined.

Elizabeth Lohbauer, Cox Mill golf: The Cox Mill junior shot a two-day total of 1-under-par 143 to win the 3A state individual championship at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red), Oct. 28-29.

Lohbauer, the only player to shoot under par in the 3A state championships, also led her Chargers’ team to a 3A state title by a 14-shot margin.

Ainsley Marion, Fort Mill Nation Ford volleyball: The sophomore libero had a big week with 39 digs, 38 service receptions and three aces as the Falcons advanced to the S.C. 5A Upper State championship game against Dorman, Nov. 5. Marion had 17 digs and 16 serves received in a 3-1 win over J.L. Mann, Oct. 29.

Two days later, Marion had 22 digs, 22 service receptions and three aces in a 3-1 win at Mauldin to help Nation Ford advance to the S.C. 5A Upper State championship game.

Nation Ford (46-5-1) is No. 18 in the nation and No. 1 in the state, according to maxpreps.com.

Maddon Muhammad, Myers Park cross-country: The Myers Park junior won the 4A Midwest Regional cross country title running a 16:07.69 at Ivan Redmon Sports’ Complex in Kernersville to beat the field by 25 seconds, Nov. 2.

Muhammad, who is running cross country for the first time ever, also led his Mustangs’ team to 4A West Regional runner-up finish. Muhammad, the Southwestern 4A conference cross country champion, is the younger brother of all-state, Myers Park wide receiver, Muhsin Muhammad, III, and the son of former Carolina Panthers’ wideout, Muhsin Muhammad.

Mutombe Nshisso, Hopewell soccer: The senior missed most of this season with a broken collarbone. But in Nshisso’s first game back he netted three goals on senior night to lead the Titans (4-18-1) to a 4-1 win over West Charlotte, Oct. 30.

Murphy Smith, Ardrey Kell cross-country: The Ardrey Kell junior won the N.C. 4A West Regional title, running a 15:55.70 at McAlpine Park by 23 seconds, Nov. 2. Smith, the SoMeck7 conference champion, also led his Knights’ team to a 4A West Regional championship.

