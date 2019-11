Latest News ‘I’m so proud of them’: Nation Ford volleyball repeats as 5A state champions November 10, 2019 10:24 AM

The Falcons, enduring just five losses all season and winning all but two sets in their 2019 postseason run, repeated as 5A state champions on Saturday in Lexington, sweeping the Lexington Wildcats, 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-12).