New coffee shop sources eggs from local farm, beans from small-batch roaster

Mr. Chang’s Coffee House recently opened up in the Crossroads shopping center in Fort Mill in a space that formerly housed a Cajun Yard Dog restaurant.

A new cafe opened recently in Fort Mill at the intersection of Highway 160 and Gold Hill Road. With a fun and lively interior including a giant panda mural, Mr. Chang’s provides an inviting, calm space to enjoy a cup of coffee, meet friends, work or study.

Proprietor John Kennedy has resided in the Fort Mill/Charlotte area for the past 15 years but originally hails from upstate New York. Twenty years ago, young Kennedy spent his summers on a family hobby farm in Indian Land, South Carolina.

The farm has been in his family for two generations and was started in the early 1970s by an uncle who moved from Germany. Later, Kennedy’s cousin Erik Lengers took over the land and dubbed it Six Stone Creek Farm, where he began using sustainable farming methods, offering products for sale including free-range pastured chicken that is hormone and antibiotic-free, seasonal fresh turkeys, whole pork and pasture-raised duck.

The cafe currently sources eggs and chicken from Six Stone Creek Farm. “Offering food from healthy to hearty, Mr. Chang’s seeks to source high-quality ingredients at a reasonable price. Our menu also includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options,” Kennedy said.

Mr. Chang’s plans to offer up its space for community events in Fort Mill. Rebecca Jeffery

Breakfast sandwiches, pastries, créme brulee

Food offerings include classic bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches, crispy potatoes with caramelized onions, arugula salad, nut butter crudites, chicken soup with al dente orzo and fresh juices. Dessert options include assorted pastries, a “super-sized” freshly baked cinnamon sugar doughnut and even a traditional vanilla bean crème brulee. All menu items are under $10.

Local roaster Magnolia Coffee was chosen not only for its high-quality, small-batch roasted beans but also for its sustainable practices. Magnolia is one of a select group of roasters with Socially Conscious Coffee™ certified coffees. “Magnolia fit well with our whole mission,” Kennedy said. “We want to offer a really good cup of coffee sourced in an ethical manner.”

Mr. Chang’s also plans to offer up the space for free events such as yoga, political gatherings (for any party) and other community events. “It is part of our culture to offer the space to the community for a variety of uses at no charge. We look forward to receiving local feedback and learning what activities people would like to see here,” Kennedy said “Most importantly, we want to provide an inclusive environment for all to feel safe and engage in.”

900 Crossroads Plaza, Fort Mill, SC

Open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m