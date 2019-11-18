National abortion rights group endorses Lindsey Graham’s top Democratic challenger

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s probable Democratic opponent in 2020 is receiving a national endorsement that could lead to even more outside fundraising in a race that’ could wind up costing tens of millions of dollars.

NARAL, a national abortion rights group, is endorsing former S.C. Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison’s Senate campaign.

“Jaime Harrison has been an outspoken champion of reproductive freedom, and NARAL is proud to endorse his candidacy at this critical time in our nation’s history,” said Ilyse Hogue, President of NARAL Pro-Choice America. “As anti-choice extremists like Senator Graham continue to launch unprecedented attacks on our fundamental freedoms, South Carolinians deserve a leader who will truly fight for women and families — which means protecting their constitutional right to make personal decisions about pregnancy, free from political interference.”

This endorsement could help Harrison’s campaign with fundraising. NARAL has 2.5 million members around the country including 20,000 within South Carolina.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“What it can help him do is gain credibility to be able to attract additional resources,” said Gibbs Knotts, a political science professor at the College of Charleston. “This race could, if it becomes competitive, tens of millions can be spent.”

Graham’s status as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman and a top Trump ally has helped the race garner national attention, with mounds of cash pouring in from outside South Carolina for the general election campaign.

“(Harrison is) running against the most talked about person in the U.S. Senate,” Knotts said.

Just this year, contributors from California have donated more than $400,000 to Harrison’s campaign according to Federal Elections Commission records.

A majority of Graham’s contributions in 2019 also has come from out of state, including more than $1.1 million from donors in Virginia and more than $950,000 from donors in California.

So far in 2019, Graham has raised $8.3 million while Harrison has raised $4 million. Graham had $8.3 million cash on hand to Harrison’s $2.6 million at the end of September, FEC records show.

“Dollars allow you to get your message out, hire staff and do events,” Knotts said.

Graham has been in the Senate since 2002.

Other Democrats who have filed paperwork to raise money to run in the Senate race include economist and former congressional candidate Gloria Bromell Tinubu and William Stone of Darlington.

Having NARAL’s endorsement will be helpful during the Democratic primary, which generally attracts party activists to the polls.

“I’m honored to receive NARAL’s endorsement, and I look forward to working together to restore hope to millions of women and families across South Carolina,” Harrison said in a statement. “When I’m elected to the U.S. Senate, I’ll champion issues impacting women’s health and will work on improving policies such as paid family leave. Families deserve leaders that will support them before, during and after a pregnancy.”

Graham’s campaign declined to comment.

However, Knotts said an endorsement from an abortion rights group might not come in handy during the general election.

“A majority of the statewide elected officials are anti-abortion,” Knotts said.

“You don’t want to look like not (being) the choice of South Carolina voters, but the choice of outside groups,” Knotts added. “He doesn’t want to look like he’s getting too out of step with South Carolina voters.”

Harrison already has received endorsements from Hollywood celebrities and the backing of national Democrats, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Harrison’s campaign on Monday also announced a list of more than 60 women who endorsed his Senate bid.

Among the women to endorse Harrison were Kaye Koonce, a former vice chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party and Inez Tenenbaum, a former S.C. Superintendent of Education.

“Jaime Harrison will be an advocate for women and girls in South Carolina by ensuring they have equal opportunity in education, the work place, and in life,” Tenenbaum said. “He will support our public schools and our teachers by supporting equitable funding in education.”