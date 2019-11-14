School shooter in South Carolina sentenced to life in prison, reports say

Jesse Osborne — the 17-year-old who killed his father in their home before driving to an elementary school and shooting at students in 2016 — was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, media outlets report.

Osborne killed his father, Jeff Osborne, then drove to Townville Elementary School, where he killed 6-year-old Jacob Hall and wounded a teacher and another student, WYFF 4 reported. He pleaded guilty to murder last year.

A judge sentenced him to life behind bars around 5 p.m. on the third day of his sentencing hearing, according to Fox Carolina — hours after another school shooting claimed two lives in California.

Osborne received an additional 30 years on attempted murder charges for the injured teacher and student, WYFF reported.

His grandfather, Tommy Osborne, testified he lived in “total isolation,” the Greenville News reported.

Before the shooting, Osborne was expelled from West Oak Middle School “after bringing a hatchet and a machete in his backpack,” according to the newspaper.

His half-brother, Ryan Brock, and others reportedly testified that Jeffrey Osborne had been abusive to his son.

“He would make him pull his pants down... get sticks, belts, whatever he could find, and just start whaling on Jesse,” Brock said, the Greenville News reported. “I could hear the screams throughout the house.