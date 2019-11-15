Latest News

NC, SC high school football playoff scores, next week’s schedule with team records

How the Sweet 16 fared

Rk.School (Cl)This weekRecNext week
1.Mallard Creek (4A)Bye10-0-1Vance
2.Myers Park (4A)Bye11-0Ardrey Kell
3.Richmond Senior (4A)Bye11-0Hough
4.Weddington (3A)d. South Iredell 35-012-0Winston-Salem Parkland
5.Ardrey Kell (4A)d. Independence 25-1711-1at Myers Park
6.Clover, SC (5A)d. Mauldin 58-2412-0Dorman
7.Shelby (2A)d. West Iredell 56-710-1vs. Maiden
8.Statesville (3A)d. North Buncombe 49-712-0Kings Mountain
9.Vance (4A)d. Butler 21-09-2at Mallard Creek
10.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)d. Asheville Erwin 42-1410-2vs. West Rowan
11.Butler (4A)lost 21-0 to Vance8-4Season complete
12.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)Season complete10-1Season complete
13.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)d. Marvin Ridge 31-3011-1Northern Guilford
14.Kings Mountain (3A)d. West Henderson 56-710-2at Statesville
15.Boone Watauga (3A)d. Cuthbertson 61-2111-1AL Brown
16.Charlotte Catholic (3A)d. Gastonia Forestview 39-148-3at Gastonia Huss

FRIDAY’S SCORES

NORTH CAROLINA

Class 4AA

Friday’s first round

West

Hough 28, Olympic 0

Ardrey Kell 25, Independence 17

Pfafftown Reagan 26, Southern Pines Pinecrest 9

Vance 21, Butler 0

East

Rolesville 40, Cary Panther Creek 7

Apex Friendship 9, Cary Green Hope 6

Raleigh Garner 20, Raleigh Wakefield 12

Raeford Hoke County 20, Raleigh Millbrook 10 (Thursday)

Next Friday’s second round

West

Hough (8-4) at Richmond Senior (11-0)

Ardrey Kell (11-1) at Myers Park (11-0)

Pfafftown Reagan (9-3) at West Forsyth (10-1)

Vance (9-2) at Mallard Creek (10-0-1)

East

Rolesville (10-2) at Wake Forest (10-1)

Apex Friendship (8-4) at Wilmington Hoggard (5-5)

Raleigh Garner (7-5), bye (due to Holly Springs’ ineligibility)

Raeford Hoke County (8-4) at Raleigh Leesville Road (10-0)

Class 4A

Friday’s first round

West

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 24, Lake Norman 14

Kernersville Glenn 42, South Caldwell 0

Mooresville 27, Greensboro Page 15

Davie County 46, West Mecklenburg 14

East

Fayetteville Seventy-First 28, Durham Riverside 20 (Thursday)

Wake Forest Heritage 35, Fayetteville Pine Forest 14

Scotland County 56, Winterville South Central 13

Fayetteville Britt 21, Knightdale 20

Next Friday’s second round

West

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-5) at Greensboro Grimsley (10-1)

Kernersville Glenn (8-4) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (8-3)

Mooresville (7-5) at Jamestown Ragsdale (5-6)

Davie County (7-5) at East Forsyth (9-2)

East

Fayetteville Seventy-First (7-5) at New Bern (9-2)

Wake Forest Heritage (8-4) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (9-2)

Scotland County (10-2) at Durham Jordan (9-2)

Fayetteville Britt (8-4) at Hope Mills South View (9-2)

Class 3AA

Friday’s first round

West

Weddington 35, South Iredell 0

Winston-Salem Parkland 38, Alexander Central 34

Northwest Cabarrus 31, Marvin Ridge 30

Northern Guilford 39, Concord Cox Mill 35

Greensboro Dudley 29, Southwest Guilford 21

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 21, Central Cabarrus 20

Kannapolis Brown 56, Skyland Roberson 50

Boone Watauga 61, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21

East

Lee County 41, Eastern Guilford 7

Southern Alamance 35, Northern Durham 0

Clayton Cleveland 34, Fayetteville Cape Fear 13

Grenville Conley 35, Greenville Rose 7 (Thursday)

Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (7-4) at Southern Durham (10-1), ppd. To Saturday

Southeast Guilford 13, Clayton 6

West Brunswick 31, Cameron Union Pines 20

Wilmington New Hanover 46, Hempstead Topsail 7 (Thursday)

Next Friday’s second round

West

Winston-Salem Parkland (8-3) at Weddington (12-0)

Northern Guilford (8-4) at Northwest Cabarrus (11-1)

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-4) at Greensboro Dudley (10-2)

Kannapolis Brown (8-3) at Boone Watauga (11-1)

East

Southern Alamance (9-3) at Lee County (12-0)

Clayton Cleveland (11-1) at Greenville Conley (9-3)

Southeast Guilford (9-3) vs. Gray’s Creek-Southern Durham winner

West Brunswick (10-1) at Wilmington New Hanover (11-1)

\u0009 Class 3A

Friday’s first round

West

Boiling Springs Crest 42, Asheville Erwin 12

West Rowan 42, Morganton Freedom 32

Charlotte Catholic 39, Gastonia Forestview 14

Gastonia Huss 28, Monroe 21

Asheville Reynolds 55, Hickory 6

Northeast Guilford 35, Monroe Parkwood 23

Kings Mountain 56, West Henderson 7

Statesville 49, North Buncombe 7

East

Southern Nash 38, Fayetteville E.E. Smith 6 (Thursday)

Northern Nash 54, Vance County 30 (Thursday)

Rocky Mount 40, Southern Lee 14 (Thursday)

Fayetteville Sanford 49, Wilson Fike 20 (Thursday)

Eastern Alamance 48, Wilson Hunt 14

Jacksonville Northside 50, Pikeville Aycock 6 (Thursday)

Western Alamance 34, Jacksonville 13 (Thursday)

Havelock 33, North Brunswick 0

Next Friday’s second round

West

West Rowan (8-4) at Boiling Springs Crest (10-2)

Charlotte Catholic (8-3) at Gastonia Huss (9-2)

Northeast Guilford (10-2) at Asheville Reynolds (10-2)

Kings Mountain (10-2) at Statesville (12-0)

East

Northern Nash (8-4) at Southern Nash (12-0)

Rocky Mount (9-3) at Fayetteville Sanford (9-3)

Jacksonville Northside (7-5) at Eastern Alamance (12-0)

Western Alamance (9-3) at Havelock (10-1)

Class 2AA

Friday’s first round

West

Shelby 56, West Iredell 7

Maiden 56, North Surry 41

West Lincoln 48, Ashe County 6

Belmont South Point 42, Sylva Smoky Mountain 35

Lenoir Hibriten 45, Wilkes Central 26

Lawndale Burns 42, East Lincoln 20

Canton Pisgah 35, Claremont Bunker Hill 14

North Lincoln 54, R-S Central 19

East

Randleman 42, Eden Morehead 0

East Duplin 21, Newport Croatan 13 (Thursday)

Currituck County 34, St. Pauls 27 (Thursday)

South Granville 26, North Lenoir 18

North Davidson 43, Midway Oak Grove 7

Hertford County 28, Ledford 7 (Thursday)

Salisbury 45, Mount Pleasant 7

Washington 35, Nash Central 20 (Thursday)

Next Friday’s second round

West

Maiden (9-3) at Shelby (10-1)

Belmont South Point (6-6) at West Lincoln (9-3)

Lawndale Burns (10-2) at Lenoir Hibriten (11-1)

Canton Pisgah (9-2) at North Lincoln (11-1)

East

East Duplin (7-5) at Randleman (11-0)

Currituck County (9-3) at South Granville (9-3)

North Davidson (7-5) at Hertford County (10-2)

Salisbury (10-2) at Washington (9-3)

Class 2A

Friday’s first round

West

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 37, Catawba Bandys 14

Black Mountain Owen 27, West Stanly 7

Climax Providence Grove (8-3) at Eastern Randolph (9-2), ppd. to 2 p.m. Saturday

West Stokes 47, North Wilkes 0

Brevard 22, Hendersonville 21

Forest City Chase 41, Valdese Draughn 34

Newton-Conover 28, Thomasville 18

Reidsville 57, East Bend Forbush 0 (Thursday)

East

Clinton 35, Fairmont 6 (Thursday)

Wilson Beddingfield 41, Bartlett-Yancey 14

Red Springs 27, Midway 14 (Thursday)

West Craven 31, Kinston 13 (Thursday)

Elizabeth City Northeastern 31, Goldsboro 14 (Thursday)

Southwest Onslow 14, Ayden-Grifton 9 (Thursday)

Whiteville 41, Wallace-Rose Hill 7 (Thursday)

SouthWest Edgecombe 48, East Bladen 13 (Thursday)

Next Friday’s second round

West

Black Mountain Owen (7-4) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (10-1)

Providence Grove-Eastern Randolph winner at West Stokes (9-3)

Forest City Chase (10-2) at Brevard (10-2)

Newton-Conover (8-4) at Reidsville (11-1)

East

Wilson Beddingfield (9-3) at Clinton (10-1)

Red Springs (9-2) at West Craven (9-3)

Southwest Onslow (10-2) at Elizabeth City Northeastern (9-3)

Whiteville (9-2) at SouthWest Edgecombe (11-1)

Class 1AA

Friday’s first round

West

Boonville Starmount 41, Avery County 27

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 61, Community School of Davidson 0

Swain County 47, Monroe Union Academy 10

Polk County 41, East Wilkes 21

East

Hobbton 41, South Stokes 20

Princeton 62, East Carteret 7 (Thursday)

Manteo 55, Martin Riverside 26 (Thursday)

North Stanly 50, South Stanly 20

Next Friday’s second round

West

Boonville Starmount (6-6) at East Surry (11-0)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (10-2) at Mount Airy (8-3)

Swain County (10-2) at Bessemer City (7-4)

Polk County (9-3) at Bakersville Mitchell County (10-1)

East

Hobbton (8-4) at Tarboro (11-0)

Princeton (10-1) at North Rowan (8-3)

Manteo (10-2) at Granville Central (7-4)

North Stanly (7-5) at Edenton Holmes (10-0)

Class 1A

Friday’s first round

West

Alleghany 60, Rose Hill Union 8

Winston-Salem Prep 56, West Columbus 14

Albemarle 55, Hayesville 7

Andrews 63, Cherokee 34

East (played Thursday)

Robersonville South Creek 56, Chocowinity Southside 28

Pinetown Northside 42, Gaston KIPP Pride 12

Gates County 53, North Duplin 22

Washington County 47, Perquimans 20

Next Friday’s second round

West

Alleghany (4-8) at Robbinsville (11-0)

Winston-Salem Prep (8-4) at Murphy (9-2)

Albemarle (5-7) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-1)

Andrews (6-6) at Elkin (9-2)

East

Robersonville South Creek (6-6) at Rosewood (10-1)

Pinetown Northside (8-4) at Northampton County (8-3)

Gates County (8-4) at Pamlico County (6-5)

Washington County (7-5) at North Edgecombe (8-3)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Class 5A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Duncan Byrnes 41, Laurens 12

Gaffney 33, Sumter 7

Roebuck Dorman 49, Columbia Spring Valley 0

Clover 58, Mauldin 31

Lower State

Irmo Dutch Fork 45, Mount Pleasant Wando 0

North Charleston Fort Dorchester 37, Moncks Corner Berkeley 7

Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 36, Lexington River Bluff 25 (Thursday)

Summerville (7-3) at Goose Creek (8-2), ppd. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Next Friday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Gaffney (9-3) at Duncan Byrnes (11-1)

Roebuck Dorman (12-0) at Clover (12-0)

Lower State

Irmo Dutch Fork (11-0-1) at North Charleston Fort Dorchester (11-0)

Summerville-Goose Creek winner at Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest (11-1)

Class 4A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Greenville 24, Belton-Honea Path 21

Piedmont Wren 65, Greer 29

Central Daniel 27, Blythewood Westwood 22

Columbia Ridge View 28, Columbia A.C. Flora 15

Lower State

West Columbia Airport 42, Lower Richland 6

Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 27 (Thursday)

Brookland-Cayce 40, Florence Wilson 6

Hartsville 34, Beaufort 17

Next Friday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Piedmont Wren (10-2) at Greenville (10-2)

Columbia Ridge View (8-4) at Central Daniel (11-0)

Lower State

West Columbia Airport (9-3) at Myrtle Beach (11-0)

Hartsville (9-3) at Brookland-Cayce (8-3)

Class 3A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Woodruff 52, Pendleton 6

Inman Chapman 52, Newberry 14

Union County 53, Chesnee 28

Camden 39, Spartanburg Broome 7

Lower State

Johnston Strom Thurmond 42, Cheraw 7

Bluffton May River 36, Aynor 22 (Thursday)

Gilbert 45, Lake City 6

Dillon 28, Hampton Wade Hampton 21 (Thursday)

Next Friday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Woodruff (9-3) at Inman Chapman (12-0)

Camden (11-1) at Union County (9-3)

Lower State

Bluffton May River (9-2) at Johnston Strom Thurmond (10-2)

Dillon (10-1) at Gilbert (11-1)

Class 2A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Simpsonville Southside Christian 23, Batesburg-Leesville 7

Saluda 55, Lancaster Buford 22

Abbeville 37, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 0

West Columbia Gray Collegiate 44, Greenville St. Joseph’s 18

Lower State

St. Stephens Timberland 28, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 6

Barnwell 41, Charleston Burke 0

Dorchester Woodland 32, Calhoun County 6

Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 28, Beaufort Whale Branch 0

Next Friday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Saluda (9-3) at Simpsonville Southside Christian (11-1)

Abbeville (12-0) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (10-2)

Lower State

St. Stephens Timberland (9-2) at Barnwell (12-0)

Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (7-4) at Dorchester Woodland (8-3)

Class 1A

Friday’s second round

Upper State

Ridge Spring-Monetta 38, Whitmire 30

Blackville-Hilda 36, McBee 12

Lamar 64, Ware Shoals 0

Wagener-Salley 44, McCormick 0

Lower State

Cross 34, Hollywood Baptist Hill 26

Lake View 60, Branchville 6

Greeleyville C.E. Murray 44, Summerton Scott’s Branch 6

Green Sea-Floyds 65, Johns Island St. John’s 0

Next Friday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Ridge Spring-Monetta (8-4) at Blackville-Hilda (9-2)

Lamar (9-2) at Wagener-Salley (11-0)

Lower State

Cross (7-4) at Lake View (8-4)

Greeleyville C.E. Murray (8-2) at Green Sea-Floyds (9-1)

