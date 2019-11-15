Latest News
NC, SC high school football playoff scores, next week’s schedule with team records
How the Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|This week
|Rec
|Next week
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|Bye
|10-0-1
|Vance
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|Bye
|11-0
|Ardrey Kell
|3.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|Bye
|11-0
|Hough
|4.
|Weddington (3A)
|d. South Iredell 35-0
|12-0
|Winston-Salem Parkland
|5.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|d. Independence 25-17
|11-1
|at Myers Park
|6.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|d. Mauldin 58-24
|12-0
|Dorman
|7.
|Shelby (2A)
|d. West Iredell 56-7
|10-1
|vs. Maiden
|8.
|Statesville (3A)
|d. North Buncombe 49-7
|12-0
|Kings Mountain
|9.
|Vance (4A)
|d. Butler 21-0
|9-2
|at Mallard Creek
|10.
|Boiling Springs Crest (3A)
|d. Asheville Erwin 42-14
|10-2
|vs. West Rowan
|11.
|Butler (4A)
|lost 21-0 to Vance
|8-4
|Season complete
|12.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|Season complete
|10-1
|Season complete
|13.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|d. Marvin Ridge 31-30
|11-1
|Northern Guilford
|14.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|d. West Henderson 56-7
|10-2
|at Statesville
|15.
|Boone Watauga (3A)
|d. Cuthbertson 61-21
|11-1
|AL Brown
|16.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|d. Gastonia Forestview 39-14
|8-3
|at Gastonia Huss
FRIDAY’S SCORES
NORTH CAROLINA
Class 4AA
Friday’s first round
West
Hough 28, Olympic 0
Ardrey Kell 25, Independence 17
Pfafftown Reagan 26, Southern Pines Pinecrest 9
Vance 21, Butler 0
East
Rolesville 40, Cary Panther Creek 7
Apex Friendship 9, Cary Green Hope 6
Raleigh Garner 20, Raleigh Wakefield 12
Raeford Hoke County 20, Raleigh Millbrook 10 (Thursday)
Next Friday’s second round
West
Hough (8-4) at Richmond Senior (11-0)
Ardrey Kell (11-1) at Myers Park (11-0)
Pfafftown Reagan (9-3) at West Forsyth (10-1)
Vance (9-2) at Mallard Creek (10-0-1)
East
Rolesville (10-2) at Wake Forest (10-1)
Apex Friendship (8-4) at Wilmington Hoggard (5-5)
Raleigh Garner (7-5), bye (due to Holly Springs’ ineligibility)
Raeford Hoke County (8-4) at Raleigh Leesville Road (10-0)
Class 4A
Friday’s first round
West
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 24, Lake Norman 14
Kernersville Glenn 42, South Caldwell 0
Mooresville 27, Greensboro Page 15
Davie County 46, West Mecklenburg 14
East
Fayetteville Seventy-First 28, Durham Riverside 20 (Thursday)
Wake Forest Heritage 35, Fayetteville Pine Forest 14
Scotland County 56, Winterville South Central 13
Fayetteville Britt 21, Knightdale 20
Next Friday’s second round
West
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-5) at Greensboro Grimsley (10-1)
Kernersville Glenn (8-4) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (8-3)
Mooresville (7-5) at Jamestown Ragsdale (5-6)
Davie County (7-5) at East Forsyth (9-2)
East
Fayetteville Seventy-First (7-5) at New Bern (9-2)
Wake Forest Heritage (8-4) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (9-2)
Scotland County (10-2) at Durham Jordan (9-2)
Fayetteville Britt (8-4) at Hope Mills South View (9-2)
Class 3AA
Friday’s first round
West
Weddington 35, South Iredell 0
Winston-Salem Parkland 38, Alexander Central 34
Northwest Cabarrus 31, Marvin Ridge 30
Northern Guilford 39, Concord Cox Mill 35
Greensboro Dudley 29, Southwest Guilford 21
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 21, Central Cabarrus 20
Kannapolis Brown 56, Skyland Roberson 50
Boone Watauga 61, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21
East
Lee County 41, Eastern Guilford 7
Southern Alamance 35, Northern Durham 0
Clayton Cleveland 34, Fayetteville Cape Fear 13
Grenville Conley 35, Greenville Rose 7 (Thursday)
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (7-4) at Southern Durham (10-1), ppd. To Saturday
Southeast Guilford 13, Clayton 6
West Brunswick 31, Cameron Union Pines 20
Wilmington New Hanover 46, Hempstead Topsail 7 (Thursday)
Next Friday’s second round
West
Winston-Salem Parkland (8-3) at Weddington (12-0)
Northern Guilford (8-4) at Northwest Cabarrus (11-1)
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-4) at Greensboro Dudley (10-2)
Kannapolis Brown (8-3) at Boone Watauga (11-1)
East
Southern Alamance (9-3) at Lee County (12-0)
Clayton Cleveland (11-1) at Greenville Conley (9-3)
Southeast Guilford (9-3) vs. Gray’s Creek-Southern Durham winner
West Brunswick (10-1) at Wilmington New Hanover (11-1)
\u0009 Class 3A
Friday’s first round
West
Boiling Springs Crest 42, Asheville Erwin 12
West Rowan 42, Morganton Freedom 32
Charlotte Catholic 39, Gastonia Forestview 14
Gastonia Huss 28, Monroe 21
Asheville Reynolds 55, Hickory 6
Northeast Guilford 35, Monroe Parkwood 23
Kings Mountain 56, West Henderson 7
Statesville 49, North Buncombe 7
East
Southern Nash 38, Fayetteville E.E. Smith 6 (Thursday)
Northern Nash 54, Vance County 30 (Thursday)
Rocky Mount 40, Southern Lee 14 (Thursday)
Fayetteville Sanford 49, Wilson Fike 20 (Thursday)
Eastern Alamance 48, Wilson Hunt 14
Jacksonville Northside 50, Pikeville Aycock 6 (Thursday)
Western Alamance 34, Jacksonville 13 (Thursday)
Havelock 33, North Brunswick 0
Next Friday’s second round
West
West Rowan (8-4) at Boiling Springs Crest (10-2)
Charlotte Catholic (8-3) at Gastonia Huss (9-2)
Northeast Guilford (10-2) at Asheville Reynolds (10-2)
Kings Mountain (10-2) at Statesville (12-0)
East
Northern Nash (8-4) at Southern Nash (12-0)
Rocky Mount (9-3) at Fayetteville Sanford (9-3)
Jacksonville Northside (7-5) at Eastern Alamance (12-0)
Western Alamance (9-3) at Havelock (10-1)
Class 2AA
Friday’s first round
West
Shelby 56, West Iredell 7
Maiden 56, North Surry 41
West Lincoln 48, Ashe County 6
Belmont South Point 42, Sylva Smoky Mountain 35
Lenoir Hibriten 45, Wilkes Central 26
Lawndale Burns 42, East Lincoln 20
Canton Pisgah 35, Claremont Bunker Hill 14
North Lincoln 54, R-S Central 19
East
Randleman 42, Eden Morehead 0
East Duplin 21, Newport Croatan 13 (Thursday)
Currituck County 34, St. Pauls 27 (Thursday)
South Granville 26, North Lenoir 18
North Davidson 43, Midway Oak Grove 7
Hertford County 28, Ledford 7 (Thursday)
Salisbury 45, Mount Pleasant 7
Washington 35, Nash Central 20 (Thursday)
Next Friday’s second round
West
Maiden (9-3) at Shelby (10-1)
Belmont South Point (6-6) at West Lincoln (9-3)
Lawndale Burns (10-2) at Lenoir Hibriten (11-1)
Canton Pisgah (9-2) at North Lincoln (11-1)
East
East Duplin (7-5) at Randleman (11-0)
Currituck County (9-3) at South Granville (9-3)
North Davidson (7-5) at Hertford County (10-2)
Salisbury (10-2) at Washington (9-3)
Class 2A
Friday’s first round
West
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 37, Catawba Bandys 14
Black Mountain Owen 27, West Stanly 7
Climax Providence Grove (8-3) at Eastern Randolph (9-2), ppd. to 2 p.m. Saturday
West Stokes 47, North Wilkes 0
Brevard 22, Hendersonville 21
Forest City Chase 41, Valdese Draughn 34
Newton-Conover 28, Thomasville 18
Reidsville 57, East Bend Forbush 0 (Thursday)
East
Clinton 35, Fairmont 6 (Thursday)
Wilson Beddingfield 41, Bartlett-Yancey 14
Red Springs 27, Midway 14 (Thursday)
West Craven 31, Kinston 13 (Thursday)
Elizabeth City Northeastern 31, Goldsboro 14 (Thursday)
Southwest Onslow 14, Ayden-Grifton 9 (Thursday)
Whiteville 41, Wallace-Rose Hill 7 (Thursday)
SouthWest Edgecombe 48, East Bladen 13 (Thursday)
Next Friday’s second round
West
Black Mountain Owen (7-4) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (10-1)
Providence Grove-Eastern Randolph winner at West Stokes (9-3)
Forest City Chase (10-2) at Brevard (10-2)
Newton-Conover (8-4) at Reidsville (11-1)
East
Wilson Beddingfield (9-3) at Clinton (10-1)
Red Springs (9-2) at West Craven (9-3)
Southwest Onslow (10-2) at Elizabeth City Northeastern (9-3)
Whiteville (9-2) at SouthWest Edgecombe (11-1)
Class 1AA
Friday’s first round
West
Boonville Starmount 41, Avery County 27
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 61, Community School of Davidson 0
Swain County 47, Monroe Union Academy 10
Polk County 41, East Wilkes 21
East
Hobbton 41, South Stokes 20
Princeton 62, East Carteret 7 (Thursday)
Manteo 55, Martin Riverside 26 (Thursday)
North Stanly 50, South Stanly 20
Next Friday’s second round
West
Boonville Starmount (6-6) at East Surry (11-0)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (10-2) at Mount Airy (8-3)
Swain County (10-2) at Bessemer City (7-4)
Polk County (9-3) at Bakersville Mitchell County (10-1)
East
Hobbton (8-4) at Tarboro (11-0)
Princeton (10-1) at North Rowan (8-3)
Manteo (10-2) at Granville Central (7-4)
North Stanly (7-5) at Edenton Holmes (10-0)
Class 1A
Friday’s first round
West
Alleghany 60, Rose Hill Union 8
Winston-Salem Prep 56, West Columbus 14
Albemarle 55, Hayesville 7
Andrews 63, Cherokee 34
East (played Thursday)
Robersonville South Creek 56, Chocowinity Southside 28
Pinetown Northside 42, Gaston KIPP Pride 12
Gates County 53, North Duplin 22
Washington County 47, Perquimans 20
Next Friday’s second round
West
Alleghany (4-8) at Robbinsville (11-0)
Winston-Salem Prep (8-4) at Murphy (9-2)
Albemarle (5-7) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-1)
Andrews (6-6) at Elkin (9-2)
East
Robersonville South Creek (6-6) at Rosewood (10-1)
Pinetown Northside (8-4) at Northampton County (8-3)
Gates County (8-4) at Pamlico County (6-5)
Washington County (7-5) at North Edgecombe (8-3)
SOUTH CAROLINA
Class 5A
Friday’s second round
Upper State
Duncan Byrnes 41, Laurens 12
Gaffney 33, Sumter 7
Roebuck Dorman 49, Columbia Spring Valley 0
Clover 58, Mauldin 31
Lower State
Irmo Dutch Fork 45, Mount Pleasant Wando 0
North Charleston Fort Dorchester 37, Moncks Corner Berkeley 7
Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 36, Lexington River Bluff 25 (Thursday)
Summerville (7-3) at Goose Creek (8-2), ppd. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Next Friday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Gaffney (9-3) at Duncan Byrnes (11-1)
Roebuck Dorman (12-0) at Clover (12-0)
Lower State
Irmo Dutch Fork (11-0-1) at North Charleston Fort Dorchester (11-0)
Summerville-Goose Creek winner at Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest (11-1)
Class 4A
Friday’s second round
Upper State
Greenville 24, Belton-Honea Path 21
Piedmont Wren 65, Greer 29
Central Daniel 27, Blythewood Westwood 22
Columbia Ridge View 28, Columbia A.C. Flora 15
Lower State
West Columbia Airport 42, Lower Richland 6
Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 27 (Thursday)
Brookland-Cayce 40, Florence Wilson 6
Hartsville 34, Beaufort 17
Next Friday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Piedmont Wren (10-2) at Greenville (10-2)
Columbia Ridge View (8-4) at Central Daniel (11-0)
Lower State
West Columbia Airport (9-3) at Myrtle Beach (11-0)
Hartsville (9-3) at Brookland-Cayce (8-3)
Class 3A
Friday’s second round
Upper State
Woodruff 52, Pendleton 6
Inman Chapman 52, Newberry 14
Union County 53, Chesnee 28
Camden 39, Spartanburg Broome 7
Lower State
Johnston Strom Thurmond 42, Cheraw 7
Bluffton May River 36, Aynor 22 (Thursday)
Gilbert 45, Lake City 6
Dillon 28, Hampton Wade Hampton 21 (Thursday)
Next Friday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Woodruff (9-3) at Inman Chapman (12-0)
Camden (11-1) at Union County (9-3)
Lower State
Bluffton May River (9-2) at Johnston Strom Thurmond (10-2)
Dillon (10-1) at Gilbert (11-1)
Class 2A
Friday’s second round
Upper State
Simpsonville Southside Christian 23, Batesburg-Leesville 7
Saluda 55, Lancaster Buford 22
Abbeville 37, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 0
West Columbia Gray Collegiate 44, Greenville St. Joseph’s 18
Lower State
St. Stephens Timberland 28, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 6
Barnwell 41, Charleston Burke 0
Dorchester Woodland 32, Calhoun County 6
Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 28, Beaufort Whale Branch 0
Next Friday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Saluda (9-3) at Simpsonville Southside Christian (11-1)
Abbeville (12-0) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (10-2)
Lower State
St. Stephens Timberland (9-2) at Barnwell (12-0)
Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (7-4) at Dorchester Woodland (8-3)
Class 1A
Friday’s second round
Upper State
Ridge Spring-Monetta 38, Whitmire 30
Blackville-Hilda 36, McBee 12
Lamar 64, Ware Shoals 0
Wagener-Salley 44, McCormick 0
Lower State
Cross 34, Hollywood Baptist Hill 26
Lake View 60, Branchville 6
Greeleyville C.E. Murray 44, Summerton Scott’s Branch 6
Green Sea-Floyds 65, Johns Island St. John’s 0
Next Friday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Ridge Spring-Monetta (8-4) at Blackville-Hilda (9-2)
Lamar (9-2) at Wagener-Salley (11-0)
Lower State
Cross (7-4) at Lake View (8-4)
Greeleyville C.E. Murray (8-2) at Green Sea-Floyds (9-1)
Comments