Final stretch of Interstate 77 toll lanes opens Saturday night, contractor says
After four years of construction that has brought traffic headaches and controversy, the final stretch of Interstate 77 toll lanes between Lake Norman and Charlotte is set to open at 8 p.m. Saturday, the project contractor announced.
Drivers will now be able to use all 26 miles of the toll or “express” lanes, I-77 Mobility Partners said in a news release three hours before the scheduled opening.
The 26-mile project started in November 2015 and stretches from N.C. 150 in Mooresville to the Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte.
“Since I-77 Express opened on June 1 in the Lake Norman area, more than 2.7 million trips have been taken on the express lanes by over 515,000 different vehicles,” Javier Tamargo, CEO of I-77 Mobility Partners, said in a statement at 5 p.m. Saturday.
I-77 Mobility Partners is a subsidiary of Spain-based contractor Cintra.
The toll lanes are beside I-77’s general purpose lanes, the number of which remain the same.
This is a developing story.
