Tropical Storm Zeta’s strong winds could pose biggest threat in North Carolina

Wind gusts near 60 mph could be the biggest threat to North Carolina as former Hurricane Zeta will barrel across the region Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued wind alerts for much of the state, and tropical storm warnings are in place for areas from the Tennessee state line to the Charlotte region. Tornadoes also remain a potential threat, officials say.

“Very gusty winds, at or above tropical storm force, can be expected throughout the area,” the National Weather Service reports.

“These winds will likely combine with saturated soil conditions to knock down numerous trees, limbs, and power lines later this morning. ... Wind gusts could be especially severe across the southern Appalachian Mountains.”

Winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected from Asheville to Charlotte, with the potential for gusts near 60 mph, the National Weather Service reports.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Raleigh area from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. That region could see winds of 15 to 25 mph, “with gusts up to 45 mph expected,” according to NWS forecasters.

Rain could cause flooding

The wind threat comes in addition to potential flooding from rain that could reach 1 to 3 inches an hour in the western counties, with up to 5 inches in isolated areas, the National Weather Service said.

“This rainfall may lead to flash, urban, small stream, and isolated minor river flooding,” the National Hurricane Center said early Thursday.

Zeta has dropped in strength from a Category 2 hurricane to a tropical storm, with sustained winds Thursday morning of about 60 mph with 69 mph gusts, the National Hurricane Center reported.

The storm is moving toward the Carolinas at 39 mph, experts say.