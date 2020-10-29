Latest News
Inactive players for Panthers vs. Falcons: Russell Okung is out. (No McCaffrey, either)
The Panthers will be without two starters Thursday against the Falcons.
Panthers left tackle Russell Okung, who suffered a calf injury last week against the Saints, is out. Defensive tackle Zach Kerr, who has been dealing with a toe injury is also out. The Panthers are already thin at defensive tackle with Kawann Short out for the season.
Okung missed practice Monday and Tuesday and was listed on the injury report as doubtful Wednesday.
Quarterback P.J. Walker will be the Panthers’ backup behind Teddy Bridgewater for a third straight game and the fourth time this season. Walker gives the Panthers more depth at running back, Rhule has said. All-Pro Christian McCaffrey remains on the designated-to-return list from injured reserve.
Right guard John Miller, who missed last week’s game, will play.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
QB Will Grier
LT Russell Okung (calf)
DB Sean Chandler
OL Mike Horton
DT Zach Kerr (toe)
ATLANTA FALCONS
DE Takk McKinley
RB Ito Smith
DT Marlon Davidson
CB Jordan Miller
RT John Wetzel.
