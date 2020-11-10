Rock Hill Herald Logo
Panthers designate Juston Burris to return from IR; Bonnafon back on practice squad

Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris grimaces in pain as he is carted off the field during third quarter action against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The Bears defeated the Panthers 23-16.
Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris grimaces in pain as he is carted off the field during third quarter action against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The Bears defeated the Panthers 23-16. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers designated safety Juston Burris for return from the injured reserve list, the team announced Tuesday.

Burris has 21 days to practice before the Panthers must make a decision on whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Burris suffered a rib injury in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. He was placed on IR, and has missed the past three weeks.

The Panthers also added running back Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad, removing him from the practice squad IR list. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4.

Bonnafon’s return to the practice squad comes as running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an injured shoulder. He suffered the shoulder injury on the final drive of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

It was his first game since returning from a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2. If McCaffrey does miss time, Bonnafon’s addition provides help behind Mike Davis, who would presumably start.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

