Take a peek inside the new Charlotte grocery store you’ll never step foot inside

Charlotte has a new grocer, but customers will never step foot in the store.

The store is actually a warehouse, without a front door sign yet, on West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte, north of the airport.

Inside the expansive space of more than 32,000 square feet are two rows of shelving, each about 40 feet long. Two tractor-trailers are parked at the docks, one serving as a deep freezer, the other a cooler.

About six employees, wearing face masks and gloves, stocked and inspected grocery products Thursday morning to prepare for the official opening of Farmstead, an online-only grocer known as a “dark store.”

Last month, the San Francisco-based grocer announced that Charlotte had been chosen for the company’s first expansion market, The Observer previously reported.

The concept, according to company officials, helps reduce waste and eliminate food deserts while selling local products such as Cheerwine and Sundrop and national brands like Kraft and Nabisco, as well as working with local farmers.

Farmstead’s Charlotte hub manager, Chris Pryer, said Happy Dirt, a Durham farm, had just dropped off a pallet of fresh vegetables Thursday.

More than 2,000 Charlotte residents signed up on the wait list to be among the first to try Farmstead, he said. The company touts itself as having prices competitive to other supermarkets but with free delivery and no membership fees.

“Nobody else is doing it quite like this,” Pryer said.

CEO Pradeep Elankumaran told The Observer last month that the COVID-19 pandemic has helped people rethink grocery shopping. The customer base has grown by double digits, month over month, this year, he said.

The e-commerce grocer uses artificial intelligence software and the “dark store” model — a distribution center serving only online shoppers — helps efficiency by tracking inventory and and reducing waste to keep costs low, according to company officials. The data tracks what and how much of a product to keep stocked based on customer demand.

Farmstead Charlotte workers Shinesia Whatley, left, and Matthew Brown tag grocery items on the shelves at the offices on Thursday, November 19, 2020. This is the first expansion of the Silicon Valley online grocer into the Charlotte market and East Coast. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

“We’re a technology company that happens to like selling groceries,” Pryer said. He said the Charlotte store will stock items based on what customers like so products won’t sit on the shelves long.

The store is starting off with about 25 employees, including five drivers, Pryer said. Deliveries will be made Fridays through Mondays from noon to 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. within Charlotte city limits.

But Pryer expects to expand quickly to deliver every day of the week and within a 50-mile radius. He said the number of items available also is certain to grow based on demand.

“I really do think this is the way forward,” he said.

The store will be open Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to noon.

“We moved fast to begin our delivery service before Thanksgiving as we know with stay-at-home directives people will be cooking at home,” Elankumaran said in a statement.

Farmstead announced this week it plans to expand into the Raleigh area early next year.

How it works

Visit farmsteadapp.com to set up an account.

Deliveries are grouped together for customers in the same area to help reduce carbon emissions and to be more cost-effective, according to the company.

Customers can also sign up for a weekly program.

Groceries are delivered in cardboard boxes, with cooling packaging for freezer and cold items. Pryer said customers can leave delivery details at the time of ordering.

The customer will receive a text when the groceries have been delivered, Pryer said.

A packing box displays the company’s motto at the Farmstead Charlotte’ offices on Thursday, November 19, 2020. This is a new expansion of the online grocery market into the Charlotte area. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

More grocery stores open

Other grocery stores are expanding in the Charlotte market, too.

Discount grocer Aldi also opened a new store Thursday on Laith Way in Cornelius. Curbside grocery pickup will be available at the new store starting Dec. 2, The Observer previously reported.

The German grocer will open another store next month on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land, S.C., and will open a new Rock Hill, S.C., store in the spring on Old York Road for which construction is underway.

Earth Fare opened a Ballantyne store last week and a SouthPark store last month. The Asheville-based grocer opened its Rock Hill store in August. The Fort Mill, S.C., store is expected to open by the end of the year, The Observer previously reported.

Lidl plans to open four Charlotte stores on South Boulevard, Carmel Commons, Mallard Creek Church Road and South Tryon Street in Steele Creek. The latter two are expected to open next summer, The Observer previously reported.

Florida-based Publix has plans to move into a 28,000-square-foot space at the Ten Tryon tower project being built at Tryon and Ninth streets.

Matthews-based Harris Teeter will reopen its 35,000-square-foot Park Road store, which is undergoing major renovations, early next year.