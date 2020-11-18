Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Latest News

Podcast: McCaffrey is out, and Teddy Bridgewater’s status is uncertain. Time to panic?

Teddy Bridgewater suffered a knee injury in last Sunday’s 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers. His status for next Sunday is uncertain.

Meanwhile Christian McCaffrey is likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, the Panthers announced Wednesday.

Charlotte Observer reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg discuss this and whether it’s time to sit McCaffrey for the rest of the season.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service