Back from ankle injury and the COVID list, DJ Moore will play for Panthers vs Packers

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore will play Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday.

Moore arrived at practice Wednesday for the first time in more than a week after spending time on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list. Players placed on the list either tested positive or were exposed to people who tested positive.

Eight players and five starters were placed on the list on Dec. 7. Three of those starters came off the list before last Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Moore was one of two starters who did not.

Moore was also dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings. The coaching staff originally feared it was a serious injury, but X-Rays revealed that it was a sprain.

“He looked like he was ready to go today, so he’ll play,” Rhule said. “His ankle is fine. He’s had starting on three weeks now to get himself going, so he’s fine.”

Moore’s return will be a big boost for the Panthers, who struggled to generate much offense in the first half of last week’s game against the Broncos without him. He’s been their deep threat this season.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had 62 yards passing in the first half. He finished with 283 yards passing, but had only three passes go for 20 yards or more.

Before the Broncos game, Moore led the Panthers with 924 yards receiving. He leads the Panthers’ receivers with four receiving touchdowns and averages 18.5 yards per catch, which is second-most in the NFL.

“Whether it’s just taking a shot, he’s been a guy who has just made plays for us,” Bridgewater said. “He’s a guy who is breaking tackles, he’s out there having fun. And you can tell when all three of those guys (Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel and Moore) are out there, they are a dangerous trio.”