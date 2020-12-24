No injuries at NC mall after police respond to holiday shoppers’ reports of shots fired

Pineville Police said Thursday night they did not find anyone injured inside Carolina Place Mall, after responding to over a dozen 911 calls reporting shots fired.

The mall near Charlotte had many last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Pineville police tweeted that the mall was cleared and as the investigation continues, “right now, we do not have evidence that any shots were fired or that there was an active shooter.”

There also has been no reports of any arrests made.

Earlier in the evening, Pineville police Lt. Corey Copley said, “We’re methodically searching within Carolina Place Mall section by section.”

Emergency personnel fill a parking lot area at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, NC on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Jeff Siner Charlotte Observer

At the time, Copley said police did not have evidence of shots being fired but “we are treating it as if shots have been fired.”

‘All I did was run’

One witness told reporters in the parking lot of the mall afterward that she hid in a closet inside a store with fellow employees.

”They said people were shooting,” said Lachay Harvell, a Belk employee. “All I did was run.”

Harvell said she was concerned as the store employees took cover because her mother and son were on their way to the mall. Later, she said, police arrived and ushered people outside to safety.

Police from multiple neighboring jurisdictions rushed to the scene to help out.

Another witness who was in the mall described the chaotic scene as security personnel tried to get people out of the mall.

“Everyone was moving fast, moving to the door.... People running all in the parking lot,” said Aaron Harris. “It got to be a mess.”

The parking lot at Sam’s Club was used as a reunification area. Traffic around the mall was clogged around 6 p.m.

The mall is in a busy commercial area, in the town of Pineville, just south of Charlotte, near Interstate 485.

This is not the first time a local mall has dealt with reports of a shooting on Christmas Eve.

In 2015, at crowded Northlake Mall in north Charlotte, shots were fired between two groups, and an off-duty officer at the scene shot and killed one of the alleged gunmen. No charges were filed against the officer.

Last January, a 24-year-old Charlotte man was shot and killed at Carolina Place, following what authorities at the time described as a fight inside a store. Khali Amir Holmes died in the shooting and police arrested another man in his death but his lawyer has said he acted in self-defense.

Observer videographer Jeff Siner and editors Adam Bell, Anna Douglas and Rogelio Aranda contributed to this report.