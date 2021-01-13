Columbia Mayor Benjamin says city is prepping for any protests ahead of inauguration

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said the Capital City is preparing for any protests that may take place as the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden approaches.

In an internal bulletin earlier this week, the FBI warned that armed protests were being planned at all 50 state capitals between Jan. 16 and at least Jan. 20. This comes after rioters, many of whom were supporters of Republican President Donald Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the electoral college results of the November election, which Biden won. Rioters destroyed property, went on to the Senate floor and into congressional offices, and several people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the melee.

Benjamin tweeted late Tuesday night that Columbia would be ready for any coming protest in Columbia.

“I want to assure the people of @CityofColumbia that every preparation is being made to ensure the safety of our citizens & their property as concerns of planned protests continue,” the mayor wrote. “Law enforcement is working together & the situation continues to be closely monitored. God Bless.”

The third-term mayor’s message echoed that of Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, who talked of preparations in a Monday statement.

“We will have a multi-agency security plan in place for all planned or spontaneous events,” Holbrook said. “CPD is also monitoring social media, human intelligence and other open information sources regarding planned upcoming events.

“Additionally, CPD has received communications from the Federal Bureau of Investigation through the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Fusion Center as part of the daily intelligence briefing.”

If there are armed protests ahead of the inauguration, Holbrook said residents should expect to see “a highly visible police presence” on or around the State House grounds or other protest sites.

If there are large protests connected to the inauguration, it could be yet another test for Columbia law enforcement. There were dozens of protests for racial justice across 2020, the vast majority of which were peaceful. But the protests on May 30 and May 31, in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minnesota, turned violent, with police cars set ablaze and numerous people arrested. In a sprawling internal report released in December, CPD admitted it underestimated the anger and dismay felt in the community ahead of those May protests, and that it was unprepared for the speed at which the May 30 protest went from being peaceful to unruly.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division acknowledged Monday it had received information from the FBI about possible protests.

“We are and have been in constant communications with our federal, state and local partners about this information and are prepared to provide any necessary assistance as requested,” SLED said in a statement.