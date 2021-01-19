Who has the best chance to get Deshaun Watson? At least one betting site says Panthers

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP

As speculation grows over whether Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has played his final snap in Houston, some sports betting books have started posting the odds for his next team.

And according to at least one site, the Carolina Panthers have the best odds.

Of the 10 teams listed by betonline.ag, the Panthers have the best odds at 6/1.

The Miami Dolphins, who drafted Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 in the 2020 NFL draft, are next at 6.5/1, followed by the Atlanta Falcons at 7/1 and the New York Jets at 7.5/1.

However, sportsbetting.com listed the Jets has having the best odds at 2/1. The Panthers are listed at 12/1.

After parting ways with Cam Newton last offseason, the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal in 2020. But Bridgewater’s struggles during the second half of the season did not win over the confidence of Panthers coach Matt Rhule and owner David Tepper.

Last month, Tepper said the Panthers would keep evaluating the quarterback position.

And earlier this month, Rhule said Bridgewater has to have a ‘tremendous offseason.’

“With regard to the draft and players and all those things, I think we know we’ll look at every opportunity to have the best that we can have at every position,” Rhule said. “And that includes the quarterback position.”

When news broke that Watson may have played his final snap in Houston, speculation rose that the Panthers would be players in the Watson sweepstakes.

Despite finishing with a 4-12 record, Watson threw for a career-high 4,812 yards, 33 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions. He also completed 70.2% of his passes and had a passer rating of 112.4.

The former Clemson star agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension last September with the Texans. This past season, he was the second-highest paid player in the league behind Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.