Charlotte churches, hospitals step up COVID vaccine outreach to minority communities

Pattye McGowan grew up attending Friendship Missionary Baptist Church off Beatties Ford Road with her 87-year-old mother, Bettye.

Bettye, who was diagnosed with dementia five years ago, got her first COVID-19 shot at their Charlotte church last Saturday. Getting that shot at a familiar location made all the difference, her daughter said.

That shot also was part of a broader effort from faith communities and local hospital systems to increase vaccine participation in Black, Hispanic and other marginalized communities that have been disproportionately hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love my church. I love the way they step up and be a part of the community,” McGowan told the Observer. Nearly 200 people got their vaccine at Friendship Missionary that day, a partnership with Novant Health.

Novant has identified a number of sites for future vaccine clinics — other churches, some Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools and community health clinics.

Charlotte’s largest hospital system, Atrium Health, also is partnering with churches and organizations, especially in Black and Hispanic communities, to expand vaccine access.

A walk up patient of the C.W. Williams Community Health Center receives a COVID vaccination during a drive through event on Friday, January 22, 2021. C.W. Williams Community Health Center, along with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department offered patients of the health center COVID vaccinations through appointments. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Atrium and Novant provide the vast majority of COVID-19 shots in the Charlotte area.

“We know that under-served communities, communities of color have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus,” Atrium’s Chief Community and Social Impact Officer Kinneil Coltman told reporters recently. “And so we want to make sure that there’s no barriers to access for vaccines.”

Atrium kicked off its new Community Immunity For All program with a vaccine clinic at First Baptist Church West last week, vaccinating nearly 300 people, Coltman said.

Vaccine disparity

Across North Carolina, disparity around vaccine distribution is stark.

Some 11% of people getting their first dose of the COVID-19 shots are Black, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data. Meanwhile, 82% of those getting their first dose are white. Only 2% of people getting their first dose identified as Hispanic, according to NC DHHS.

Such rates don’t reflect the state’s population demographics. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 70.6% of North Carolinians are white, 22.2% are Black and 9.8% are Hispanic or Latino.

Patients of the C.W. Williams Community Health Center check in for their COVID vaccinations during a drive through event at the center on Friday, January 22, 2021. C.W. Williams Community Health Center, along with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department offered patients of the health center COVID vaccinations through appointments. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The state doesn’t release demographic data for individual counties. But North Carolina is now putting more pressure on counties to distribute vaccines equitably.

On Tuesday, NC DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said the state is asking providers to ensure the percentage of vaccines given to historically marginalized groups meets or exceeds the population estimates of those communities in the region.

North Carolina has already distributed 699,885 first doses of the coronavirus vaccines as of Thursday, according to the state.

Local clinics

Both Novant and Atrium have opened mass COVID-19 vaccination sites recently.

Atrium expects to vaccinate roughly 19,000 people at the Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium Friday through Sunday. Novant has opened a mass vaccination site in Winston-Salem and has detailed plans to open two sites in Charlotte, but needs more vaccines from the state to do so.

Novant received around 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines this week, compared to Atrium’s 35,000.

Still, mass vaccination sites are not enough, said Novant senior vice president of consumer engagement Dr. Jerome Williams Jr.

Charlotte Motor Speedway became the first major professional sports venue in North Carolina to open its gates for a mass vaccination site against COVID-19 on Friday, January 22, 2021. The vaccinations were by appointment only and Atrium Health administered over 16,000 vaccinations to people who are at least 65 years old. The track is in Concord, NC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Transportation to centralized mass vaccination events can prove a barrier for certain marginalized communities, he said.

“The ability to go from point A to point B sometimes is very challenging,” Williams said. “So we said, okay, well, we need to bring those vaccination sites deep into those communities.... You do that through partnerships.”

‘So excited’

Friendship Missionary Baptist has worked with Novant many times, the church’s faith community nurse, Danita Terrell said. In fact, Terrell is employed through both Novant and Friendship Missionary.

Health experts have worried that longstanding disparities and inequities in health care could make people of color hesitant to get the newly authorized vaccines. But Terrell said the response to vaccine availability at Friendship Missionary Baptist has been incredible.

Friendship Missionary’s congregation is predominantly Black, Terrell added.

“We are just overwhelmed and so excited that we have gotten this kind of response” to the vaccines, she said. “I have a waiting list that is just unbelievable.”

Around 75 people signed up for the first clinic within hours of the church announcing it last week, Terrell said. The church is hosting a second Novant vaccine clinic on Saturday, Jan. 30. Appointments are already full.

Julius Royals, a Tuskegee University alumnus, gets his COVID vaccination at the C.W. Williams Community Health Center on Friday, January 22, 2021. C.W. Williams Community Health Center, along with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department offered patients of the health center COVID vaccinations through appointments. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Relief over vaccines

The C.W. Williams Community Health Center on Wilkinson Boulevard, which hosted a vaccine clinic with Mecklenburg County Public Health Jan. 22, also reported lots of enthusiasm.

“In all honesty, I don’t have the staff enough to answer the thousands of calls and (online) requests for vaccines that we’re getting,” CEO Debra Weeks said. “That is huge.”

The county health department provided vaccines for the event, and has another scheduled for second doses in February. The health center doesn’t yet have access to vaccines from the state but hopes to get access within weeks.

As for Pattye McGowan, she’s 62, and just missed the 65-and-up cut off for the current wave of vaccines. She wished she could have gotten a shot like her mother at the church. Her two brothers had qualified and gotten their shots there too.

She lives with her mother as an in-house caretaker. Watching her mom get that first COVID-19 shot was a relief.

“Sometimes the grandchildren don’t really understand that you can’t get close to grandma,” she said. “So for her to get the vaccine at this early stage, it was very important.”