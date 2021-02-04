SC’s largest Catholic high school sued for $300M for invasive locker room windows

Bishop England High School, which is located on Daniel Island, is the largest Catholic high school in South Carolina. Caitlin Byrd/The State

South Carolina’s largest Catholic high school engaged for 21 years in “dishonest, deceptive and sexually abusive actions” when it failed to protect its students from being watched as they undressed inside the private school’s locker rooms, according to a lawyer who filed a $300 million lawsuit against the school and the Diocese of Charleston on Wednesday.

When Bishop England High School opened at its current 40-acre campus on Daniel Island in 1998, the suit states students and their parents did not know about the three glass windows that looked directly into the Catholic school’s locker rooms, creating a viewing portal where staff could watch children undress.

According to the lawsuit filed in state circuit court in Moncks Corner, the Catholic Diocese of Charleston and Bishop England High School officials not only knew about the windows, but the suit claims they did nothing for the last 21 years to protect students from being exposed through the 4-foot square windows that overlooked two boys locker rooms and one girls locker room.

The lawsuit names the diocese, the school and the Bishop of Charleston as defendants and seeks $300 million in damages on behalf of an unknown number of former and current Bishop England students.

“For at least two decades (since 1998) BEHS students were made and required to disrobe partially or fully, exposing themselves in locker rooms controlled by Defendants BEHS and the Diocese,” the 27-page lawsuit states. “Each of the locker rooms (boys and girls) were subject to viewing through a large glass window.”

Attorney Larry Richter of Mount Pleasant, who is representing plaintiffs in the case, is seeking class-action status for the suit.

“We believe this is an extraordinary intrusion, and we believe that victims are entitled to extraordinary relief,” Richter said Thursday at a news conference. “It is our hope — and our prayer — that this may finally be the event which ends sexual abuse in the Diocese of Charleston.”

The Diocese of Charleston oversees all Catholic schools and churches in South Carolina, including Bishop England High School.

The Bishop of Charleston Robert Guglielmone, in both his official capacity and individually, is being sued as part of this complaint. He has been bishop of the Charleston Diocese for 12 years. In December, as required by the Vatican, Guglielmone submitted his resignation for retirement on his 75th birthday.

“Defendants had the authority to never have installed the windows or even make them, so that viewing students in the dressing/locker room was not even possible,” the complaint states. “Instead, the windows were covered with blinds that could be and were controlled and/or manipulated from within the viewing rooms; of course, without warning or knowledge to students or tuition payers.”

In a statement issued Thursday, the Diocese said the lawsuit has “absolutely no merit,” saying the windows were installed in the 1990s for “safety reasons.”

”Their purpose was to allow coaches to monitor for fights, bullying, smoking or any type of inappropriate activity that might occur within the locker rooms. The plaintiff’s claim that the windows were installed for the sole purpose of exploiting students is simply ludicrous.” said Maria Aselage, spokeswoman for the Diocese of Charleston.

In addition to Richter, five other attorneys are involved in the case. They include Carl Solomon of Columbia and four Mount Pleasant-based lawyers: Anna Richter, Daniel Slotchiver, Stephen Slotchiver and Brent Halversen.

At times during the press conference, Richter’s voice trembled as he spoke of the locker room windows found at the school he graduated from in 1964.

He pointed to an over-sized photograph that showed the view of a window located in the athletic director’s office. Richter’s finger traced the photo down the rows of what he estimated were 60-80 lockers on each wall, which were all visible from that one window.

Then, he pointed to the blinds that were installed at the window and shook his head.

“Each time we file one of these suits, I have fervently hoped — I, as a member of the Diocese of Charleston for my entire life, active in the Catholic Church, a Eucharistic minister and elector,” Richter said, momentarily trailing off, “I had fervently hoped each time that it would be the last, and it never is.”

Public knowledge of these locker room windows first emerged in May 2019 when a five-year employee at Bishop England named Jeffrey Alan Scofield was arrested on voyeurism charges. At the time, authorities said Scofield had been filming male students as they changed in a locker room.

According to an affidavit, Scofield told detectives he recorded the students by setting up his phone in between the blinds of his office window, which looked into one of the boy’s locker rooms.

Scofield worked as the sports information director in the school’s athletic department at the time and was later fired. Richter said records show Scofield used the windows to “exploit the students who he filmed and downloaded to a computer-type device belonging to BEHS.”

Aselage, the spokeswoman for the Diocese of Charleston, said the windows were covered shortly thereafter and were later removed and replaced with a block wall.

When asked who approved the building design with locker room windows, an exasperated Richter said it was a question he had posed to the Charleston Bishop during a deposition.

“Somebody had to conceive it. Somebody put pencil on a piece of paper and drew a locker room, and drew in a 4-foot viewing window,” Richter said, noting he thinks this litigation could expand.

“So,” Richter continued. “I didn’t give you a direct answer because I didn’t get a direct answer, and I’ve asked it and asked it and asked it.”

Established in 1915 in downtown Charleston, Bishop England is a member of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston serving grades 9-12. In 1998, the school opened its current campus on Daniel Island, an affluent and majority-white Charleston suburb.

For the 2020-2021 academic year, the school reported a student body of about 687 students, making it the largest Catholic high school in the state. The most recent tuition rate was $10,300 per student for Catholic families and $14,800 per student if the family is not Catholic.

It is unclear how many children could have been viewed in these locker rooms, but it could be thousands, Richter said in an interview.

Richter said the rooms are also used by student athletes from other parts of the state, like Greenville, Aiken and Columbia.

In 2007, Richter won a $12 million class-action settlement against the Diocese of Charleston for child sexual abuse. However, he said the scope makes the Bishop England abuse case unlike any other he has argued.

The Catholic Church has been coping for years with allegations of extensive sexual abuse in both its U.S. dioceses and in other countries.

The problem gained national attention in 2002 when The Boston Globe published a series of articles that exposed widespread crimes in the American Roman Catholic Church. The story of the newspaper’s investigation is told in the 2015 movie “Spotlight.”

In March 2019, the Diocese of Charleston released the names of 42 Catholic priests credibly accused of sexual abuse or misconduct with children.

Since then, three more names have been added to the list.