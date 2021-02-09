Amber Alert issued for missing girl abducted from Cayce hotel, SC police say

South Carolina police are searching for a 2-year-old girl they say was abducted from a Cayce hotel Tuesday night.

The child was abducted from the Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway about 8:50 p.m. when a car was stolen, said Cayce Department of Public Safety spokesperson Ashley Hunter.

An Amber Alert was issued for Carlee Folk at about 11:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED described Carlee as a 3-foot tall, 30-pound girl with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

A 2-year-old girl was in a car that was stolen in Cayce on Tuesday night, officials said. Cayce Department of Public Safety

Officials say a man jumped into a vehicle parked at the hotel with the Carlee and a dog inside and drove away. Law enforcement described the man who took the car as a Black male, who’s about 5-foot-7, with a short dreadlock hairstyle, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and dark color shoes.

The car that belongs to Carlee’s mother is a 2003, tan-colored Lexus sedan with no license tag. The vehicle also has a taillight out and a white sticker with three small bears on the back window.

The car was last seen in the Pine Ridge area of Lexington County, Hunter said. It was heading toward Fish Hatchery Road, according to SLED.

Authorities said anyone with information about the missing girl or the car is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.

When the car was stolen, Carlee was wearing a blue, pink, and black shirt with flowers, in addition to gray Adidas shoes with pink stripe, according to SLED.

An AMBER alert is an emergency message issued when law enforcement believes a child is in imminent danger, according to the Department of Justice. The alert should remain in effect for 24 hours.

Officials released an image of a 2-year-old girl who was said to be abducted from a Cayce, South Carolina motel while in a car. The car is pictured. Provided by Cayce spokesperson.

A police spokesperson release this image of a man who is said to have taken a car with a child inside while it was parked at a Cayce hotel. Police are searching for the child. Provided by Cayce spokesperson.

“At this time, we are asking for assistance from member of the media by immediately getting this critical information out to the public by all means necessary,” Hunter said.

The timing of Tuesday night’s alleged abduction is adding urgency to Cayce authorities’ efforts.

The abduction comes almost exactly a year after 6-year-old Faye Swetlik went missing while outside her Cayce home. The girl’s body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area a few hundred feet from her home three days later. Cayce police concluded that a 30-year-old who lived nearby abducted and killed Faye and killed himself.

