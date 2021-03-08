Murrells Inlet man used a crossbow to rob victim outside Myrtle Beach hotel, police say

A Murrells Inlet man is in jail after police say he robbed a person using a crossbow outside a Myrtle Beach hotel over the weekend.

Carlton Staples was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of cocaine after he stole $800 from a purse outside the Polynesian Hotel, according to an arrest warrant.

Outside the Ocean Boulevard hotel, Staples got out of a dark colored SUV with a crossbow and took the victim’s purse Saturday, the warrant states.

He was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police later that day and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of cocaine.

The 42-year-old is being held without bail.