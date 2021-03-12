It’s finally official: Billy Joel’s Charlotte concert is postponed for another year

Billy Joel smiles at the crowd while performing at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte on Dec. 5, 2015.

If you’ve been holding onto tickets to see Billy Joel at Bank of America Stadium on April 17 in Charlotte, you probably figured this announcement was coming sooner or later — and here it finally is:

Due to the pandemic and mandates concerning mass gatherings, the singer’s much-anticipated concert has been postponed for another year, until April 23, 2022.

It is the second time the show has been pushed back. Originally announced for April 18, 2020, the tour decided to reschedule the first time last March, not long after most of the country had started shutting down due to COVID-19.

In a press release, Tepper Sports Entertainment said tickets purchased for the 2020 concert will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticket purchasers will be contacted directly via email with refund options for those unable to attend the new show, according to Friday’s press release.

After the show was postponed last March, Ticketmaster initially was not issuing refunds to those who wanted them. But after a raft of complaints, it started offering the option to do so in May.

Before the pandemic hit, Bank of America Stadium was gearing up for a high-profile return to hosting concerts, having booked 2020 shows by Joel, as well as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe. Of course, plans for all of those shows ended up being scrubbed from the schedule.

And so the venue’s drought continues. There hasn’t been a concert at Bank of America Stadium in coming up on eight years — since country stars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw brought their “Brothers of the Sun Tour” to the stadium in June 2012. The Rolling Stones played the only other show at Bank of America Stadium, in October 1997, back when it was Ericsson Stadium.

Now, instead of Joel, country-music star Garth Brooks is scheduled to be the first to bring a show back to the stadium in Charlotte; after multiple postponements, Brooks’ concert is now set for Sept. 25.

By the way, assuming Joel’s show here in 2022 happens, when it does, the native New Yorker and famed “Piano Man” will be just a few weeks shy of his 73rd birthday.

Joel’s last visit to Charlotte was on Dec. 5, 2015, when he played at the former Time Warner Cable Arena.