COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations drop below 1,000

At least 886,218 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,709 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases on Monday, down from 2,166 the day before.

Eighteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 976 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 992 reported the day before. It’s a drastic decline from mid-January, when hospitalizations neared 4,000.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data is available, 5.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 3.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.2 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Durham, Johnston schools report cases

Some students in Durham and Johnston County schools are transitioning to remote learning after positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

Durham Public Schools is closing three classrooms after two students were diagnosed with the virus.

Students in the Southwest Elementary School classrooms and those who took bus 185 after school Monday will have to stay home for 10 days and learn remotely.

The school district said it’s teaming with health officials to contact people who may have been near the students.

Monday marked the first time the district’s elementary students came back to campus since March 2020.

In Johnston County, at least 83 students and three staff members at Cleveland Elementary are quarantining after a COVID-19 outbreak.

The active cluster was reported Monday at the school by the Johnston County Health Department, according to The News & Observer. The school system didn’t say how many people have tested positive at the school.

The affected classroom moved to online learning after the first confirmed case, a district spokesperson said. In-person instruction has continued at the rest of the school.

Wake to hold modified prom, graduation

Wake County schools will host modified proms and graduation ceremonies for high school students, saying in an update Monday the current pandemic guidance prevents them from having the events at large venues like the Raleigh Convention Center.

Instead, school officials said Wake County high schools will hold graduation on campus, typically at each school’s stadium, and will cap attendance at 30% capacity for guests, The News & Observer reported.

Individual high schools will establish the dates, times, logistics and instructions to be shared with families no later than April 9.

In lieu of prom, each high school will host an event “to safely celebrate graduating seniors” with details to come in the next few weeks.

Duke fraternities disaffiliated to host rush

Nine fraternities at Duke disaffiliated with the university to allow for rush events after the school opted to push recruitment to the fall, leading to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on campus.

The decision by the fraternities wasn’t the only cause of the coronavirus cases, The News & Observer reported, but “rush events are one of the most obvious differences between now and the fall semester, when Duke received national recognition for keeping COVID-19 cases under control.”

The campus is now on a temporary lockdown with students taking classes online and confined to their dorm rooms and apartments.

More than 180 students have tested positive for the virus in one week, with an additional 200 in quarantine.

“We haven’t been able to pinpoint a night, an event or a fraternity and say these people are responsible for the outbreak,” Durham Interfraternity Council President Will Santee said Monday. “It’s never that concrete.”

Duke Vice President of Public Affairs Mike Schoenfeld told The N&O the number of cases can’t be attributed to one big party, but that the university’s targeted testing program and contact tracing efforts pointed to a number of rush events as the source of positive tests.

“It was entirely avoidable,” Schoenfeld said. “The guidance and the commitment that everybody at Duke made was to avoid unmasked gatherings and avoid any type of gatherings per the public health advice.”

Some elementary schools resume in-person classes

Some elementary school students in Wake and Durham counties returned for daily in-person learning on Monday for the first time in a year.

Fourth and fifth graders in Wake County started in-person instruction on Monday, and Durham students are moving from all-remote learning to four days a week of in-person learning, The News & Observer reported.

The students get their temperature checked daily, must wear face masks and are encouraged to remain socially distanced from their peers and teachers.

“I think, all in all, just having them back in the building, even if it’s different, having them back in the building is going to be a positive experience for them,” Lisa Brown, principal of Green Elementary School in Raleigh, The N&O. “And I think they’re going to salvage a really good experience out of school for this school year.”

COVID case rates falling around Charlotte

Every ZIP code in Mecklenburg County has seen a decrease in coronavirus case rates recently — and many are experiencing the lowest rates since December.

The most recent data show all 29 ZIP codes in Charlotte have fewer than 500 new cases per 100,000 residents, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Countywide, the 14-day average has fallen from 328.7 to 247.3 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The ZIP codes encompassing Tryon Hills, Druid Hills and some streets between uptown and NoDa had the highest concentration of cases for the second week in a row, according to the Observer. The 28226 ZIP code, which includes areas along Sharon View Road and parts of Carmel and Wessex Square, had the lowest.