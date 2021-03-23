Carolina Panthers will re-sign offensive guard John Miller

Panthers’ right guard John Miller is coming back.

The Panthers agreed to terms with Miller on a one-year deal Tuesday, per a source with direct knowledge of the decision. His re-signing helps fill a significant need on the offensive line for the Panthers, who began the free agency period with three holes to fill.

Left tackle Russell Okung, left guard Chris Reed and Miller entered free agency earlier this month. Miller, who is 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, played and started in 14 games last season. He missed two games with an injury.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Miller, 27, in 2015 where he played the first four years of his career. He then played one year in Cincinnati and last season in Carolina.

