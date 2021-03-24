Fashion designer brand Marc Jacobs to make NC debut in a popular Charlotte site

Designer brand Marc Jacobs will open its first store in the Carolinas this spring at Charlotte Premium Outlets.

The store will be between Puma Outlet and the food court. The center is located off Interstate 485 on New Fashion Way in Steele Creek.

American fashion designer Marc Jacobs launched his namesake line nearly 37 years ago, which includes clothing, handbags, fragrances and cosmetics.

The Charlotte Premium Outlets Marc Jacobs website shows luxury handbags for sale.

March Jacobs is joining other luxury brands at the outlet, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Ann Taylor, Cole Haan, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger.

Other recent openings at the outlet include Danish shoe manufacturer and retailer Ecco and tobacco alternative store IQOS.

Simon Property Group opened the 400,000-square-foot outlet in 2015 and has over 100 stores, including home-goods and restaurants. The outlet stores sell name-brand merchandise, including Coach, Nike and Sacks Fifth Avenue, at discount pricing.