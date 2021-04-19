Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run at Trade and Tryon in uptown Charlotte, CMPD says

This is the vehicle CMPD believes may have been involved in the pedestrian death early Sunday. CMPD image

A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run at Trade and Tryon streets has turned himself in, after police connected the case to a Ford Expedition found 250 miles away in Georgia.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they charged Cornell Jermain Watts, 34, of Rock Hill, in connection with the April 11 death of 36-year-old Fran Kelly.

Watts surrendered to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after warrants were issued for his arrest, police said.

Investigators say they got a break in the case when the Ford Expedition linked to Kelly’s death was found April 15 in College Park, Georgia, a town just southeast of Atlanta.

“The vehicle was seized and returned to Charlotte to be processed by CMPD’s Crime Scene Search. As a result of information and evidence obtained, Watts was identified as a suspect,” CMPD said.

Watts is charged with felony hit and run and reckless driving, police said.

Kelly was struck by the SUV around 3:40 a.m. April 11, as she crossed the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets, CMPD said.

“When officers arrived, they located the pedestrian lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries,” police said in the release. “The pedestrian was transported to Atrium Main, where she succumbed to her injuries.”

The driver of the Ford did not remain at the scene and did not call 911 to report a crash, police said.