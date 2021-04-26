COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 26

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 956,000

At least 956,932 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,523 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,167 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 2,236 reported the day before.

Eighteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

State health officials reported 1,145 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 1,165 reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, 5.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 3 million people in North Carolina, or about 37% of the state’s adult population, had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Friday.

Wake County to open second regional vaccine clinic

Wake County Public Health will open another regional COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday.

It will be located at the Wake County Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest. The clinic will operate on reduced hours the first two days and will move to regularly scheduled hours later in the week.

Everyone ages 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Appointments can be made online at WakeGov.com/vaccine or by calling 919-250-1515. They will take roughly 30 minutes, according to the county.

The county opened its first regional clinic at 5809 Departure Drive in Raleigh less than a month ago and says additional regional clinics are set to open in the coming weeks.

The Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina will open the week of May 10, and the Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon will open the week of May 24, according to the county.

For more details on the Wake Forest clinic, including the hours, go here.