Panthers release rookie jersey numbers for rookie minicamp

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was drafted by the Carolina Panthers.

Rookie minicamp begins this weekend, and the Panthers’ rookies have their jersey numbers.

As previously reported, eighth overall pick cornerback Jaycee Horn will wear No. 8 to honor the late Kobe Bryant, becoming the first non-quarterback to wear that number in franchise history.

Second round pick Terrace Marshall, a wide receiver will wear No. 88, a number won by Greg Olsen when he was with the Panthers.

Some of these numbers could change by the time the season starts. Wide receiver Shi Smith, who was drafted in the sixth round, will wear No. 12 in camp. DJ Moore wears No. 12.

Running back Chuba Hubbard and and tight end Tommy Tremble had previously said they were wearing No. 30 and No. 82 respectively.

Panthers rookie jersey numbers

CB Jaycee Horn - No. 8

WR Shi Smith - No. 12

P Oscar Draguicevich III - No. 15

CB Keith Taylor Jr. - No. 28

RB Spencer Brown - No. 33

FB Mason Stokke - No. 40

LS Thomas Fletcher - No. 46

LB Paddy Fisher - No. 47

OG David Moore - No. 68

OT Brady Christensen - No. 70

DT Phil Hoskins - No. 71

OG Deonte Brown - No. 77

TE Tommy Tremble - No. 82

WR Terrace Marshall - No. 88

DT Daviyon Nixon - No. 94