One dead after shooting at Captain Archie’s restaurant in North Myrtle Beach

One man is dead after a late night shooting at Captain Archie’s Bar and Grill in North Myrtle Beach, police say.

Officers responded to 2200 Little River Neck Rd close to midnight Friday in response to a report of a shooting. They found several shell casings in the parking lot near the dumpsters, North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said. Officers were notified over the radio that a gunshot victim, who has not been identified yet, was being treated at Seacoast Medical Center.

An officer who went to the hospital saw a black BMW in the hospital parking lot that had “a significant amount” of blood in it.

A witness at the restaurant told police he saw someone fire multiple shots into the car. Police secured the BMW as a possible secondary crime scene. It was towed to the North Myrtle Beach police station to be processed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Dowling said. The Horry County Coroner’s Office is reviewing the death.