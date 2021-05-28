Latest News

NASCAR truck race at Charlotte: How to watch, race and qualifying details, entry list

Ben Rhodes, driver of the #99 Tenda Heal Ford, leads the field to starts the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last year.
NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will continue with a stop at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday.

There will be a single-lap qualifying round before the race. Qualifying begins at 5:35 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 134 laps — 201 miles.

In 2020, Chase Elliott won the race, while Kyle Busch finished in second. Busch has won two Truck Series races this year, but he’s not entered in today’s race at Charlotte, nor has Elliott.

Thirty-nine drivers have entered the race, but only 36 will qualify.

Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, Sheldon Creed and Todd Gilliland are among the drivers racing Friday.

Gilliland won last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas. Nemechek enters the weekend as the series points leader.

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 entry list

Truck No.DriverTeam
*24Jack WoodChevy Accessories Chevrolet
*15Tanner GrayFord Performance Ford
*34CJ McLaughlinSci Aps Toyota
*04Cory RoperCarQuest Auto Parts Ford
*30Danny BohnNorth American Motor Car Toyota
*41Dawson CramCamping World Chevrolet
*11Spencer DavisInox Supreme Lubricants Toyota
*14Trey Hutchens IIIHeintz Bros. Performance Chevrolet
*20Spencer BoydCredit MRI Chevrolet
*56Timmy HillHill Motorsports Chevrolet
*22Austin Wayne SelfGOTEXAN/AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet
*3Keith McGeeEasy Care/BG Services/Bommarito Chevrolet
*13Johnny SauterTenda Equine & Pet Care Products Toyota
*10Jennifer Jo CobbFastener Supply Company Ford
*9Grant EnfingerCamping World Chevrolet
*66Ty MajeskiSimCraft Toyota
*12Tate FoglemanDa-Quick Clip/Operation KARE Chevrolet
*1Hailie Deegan Toter/Engine Ice Ford
*23Chase Purdy BamaBuggies.com Chevrolet
*40Ryan TruexMarquis Spas Chevrolet
*98Christian EckesFarm Paint/Curb Records Toyota
*45Bayley CurreyNiece Chevrolet
*02Kris Wright First National Bank Chevrolet
*52Stewart FriesenHalmar International Toyota
*88Matt CraftonJack Links/Menards Toyota
*32Bret HolmesSOUTHERN STATES BANK Chevrolet
*51Drew DollarSunbelt Rentals Toyota
*16Austin HillUnited Rentals Toyota
*42Carson Hocevar Scott’s/GMPartsNow Chevrolet
*4John Hunter NemechekMobil 1 Toyota
*25Timothy PetersRackley Roofing Chevrolet
*21Zane SmithGood Sam Chevrolet
*38Todd GillilandThe Pete Store Ford
*26Tyler AnkrumLiUNA! Chevrolet
*99Ben RhodesBombardier LearJet 75 Toyota
*2Sheldon CreedLiftkits4less.com Chevrolet
*19Derek KrausNAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota
*33Akinori OgataGood Sam Chevrolet
*18Chandler SmithSafelite AutoGlass Toyota

* — Must qualify based on time.

