Charlotte equestrian shop closes permanently, cites ‘increased security concerns’

Dover Saddlery, a Massachusetts-based equestrian apparel and horse tack company, permanently closed its Charlotte shop last week because of “increased security concerns,” the company’s website says.

The company opened the location at 5125 Nations Ford Road — near South Tryon Street and Billy Graham Parkway — in December 2013, according to the company’s Facebook page. The closing is “based on many business factors,” Ken Cavanaugh, vice president of retail for Dover Saddlery, wrote in an email to the Observer this week.

Cavanaugh did not elaborate on those factors, but he said the company is “reviewing the Charlotte market for a suitable location that fits their business metrics and is more convenient for equestrians to frequent.”

“Thank you for your loyal following of our Charlotte Dover Saddlery store,” a statement on the company’s website says. “We regret to inform you that we are closing the Charlotte store due to increased security concerns with this specific location. We enjoyed serving your equestrian needs for many years.”

Cavanaugh did not detail the security concerns in the statement, and when asked, he said he would not provide additional details to Dover’s business decisions because it’s a privately owned company.

The company has two other shops in the Carolinas, in Raleigh and in Aiken, S.C.

Location, location, location

Jeffery Broadie, the owner of Just For You Barber and Beauty, said he didn’t understand why Dover opened the shop on Nations Ford Road because a lot people in that area don’t own horses.

“I didn’t understand why they put that high-end saddle place right there in that intersection and expect a whole lot of people to come in there,” he said. “I don’t know how they survived.”

Broadie, whose business is in the Yorkmont Shopping Center directly behind Dover, said he and his employees hardly ever saw vehicles parked at the shop.

“It probably wasn’t the best location for what they were trying to do,” he said. “I thought it was unusual.”

Broadie said an ABC store occupied the building before Dover arrived. He said “it was good” when the ABC store was open because people would get haircuts before or after they bought alcohol.

Crime a concern?

Although Dover blamed “increased security concerns” for the closing, Broadie said crime hasn’t been an issue for his business — and he’s been in the same establishment since 1994.

“We haven’t had any crime, and if we did, I wouldn’t be there,” he said.

In the past two months, there have been two crimes reported in the 5100 block of Nations Ford Road near the shopping center. Larceny of a motor vehicle on May 13, and aggravated assault with a gun on April 12, according to CrimeMapping.com. No crimes have been reported at Dover in the past six months.

Broadie suggested Dover closed for a reason other than security concerns.

“It ain’t too many people here that was just going to pop up in there looking for a horse saddle,” he said.