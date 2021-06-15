Robby Anderson attends Panthers minicamp for the first time this offseason

After missing all of OTA’s earlier this month, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson returned to practice Tuesday for the first day of mandatory minicamp. He had previously skipped all of the team’s voluntary OTAs earlier this month.

Anderson was the only uninjured Panthers player to miss all previous Organized Team Activities.

It is not clear why he was not present.

Anderson is on the last season of a two-year $20 million contract with the Panthers. Anderson made $8 million in 2020 and will make $12 million this year, according to overthecap.com. Anderson is the 27th highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Anderson had the best season of his career in 2020. He caught 95 passes, which was 10th in the NFL, for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. It was his first 1,000-yard season in his five-year career.

He led the Panthers in receptions and was second in receiving yards behind DJ Moore.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule has not commented specifically on Anderson’s absence. Anderson is expected to again be a key piece to the Panthers’ offense this season. He reunites with former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who the Panthers traded for in April.

Anderson caught passes from Darnold for two years in New York before joining the Panthers in 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.