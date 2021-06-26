Wrestling icon Ric Flair gave world championship belt to ‘shocked’ retired baseball star

Wrestling icon Ric Flair presented a gold world championship wrestling belt to a “shocked” retired baseball star at Boston’s Fenway Park on Friday night — a star who has forever idolized the WWE Hall of Famer.

“What’s going on, brother?” Flair blurted to Dustin Pedroia, the former 17-year Red Sox second baseman who was sitting on a locker room bench with his back to Flair. The Red Sox were about to hold an on-field ceremony honoring Pedroia before a sold-out crowd.

When they looked at each other for the first time in the locker room, each let out one of Flair’s famous “Woo!”

Flair made the Woo cry famous during his long, Charlotte-rooted career.

He was a relatively unknown wrestler the day he said he arrived in Charlotte “with $150 in my pocket” in 1974.

Charlotte was a professional wrestling epicenter, home to the National Wrestling Alliance, then the second-largest wrestling operation in the U.S.

Tunnel surprise

In Boston Friday night, Flair and his wife, Wendy Barlowe, entered the locker room through a long tunnel, with Flair carrying the wrestling belt on his right shoulder.

“What the?” Pedroia responded after turning around and seeing Flair.

“What the hell, man?” Flair replied with a smile, according to a video of the encounter shown late Friday on the Red Sox-owned New England Sports Network, or NESN, channel.

WWE icon Ric Flair shocked retired Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia by appearing in the Red Sox locker room at Fenway Park on Friday night, June 25, 2021. Flair is Pedroia’s idol.. Pedroia was about to be honored on the field for his 17-year career.. Flair gave him a gold world championship wrestling belt. Screen shot of MLB video

“Very honored to meet you,” Flair said, allowing Pedroia a moment to recover from the surprise..

“Nice to meet you , too,” Pedroia said.

‘Heavy’ wrestling belt

Flair then gave the wrestling belt to Pedroia.

“Heavy,” Pedroia reacted to the weight of the belt.

“I brought you a real one,” Flair said.. “No more toys.”

“Nature Boy!” Pedroia said aloud to Red Sox players preparing to play the New York Yankees, referring to Flair’s famous wrestling nickname.

The remark prompted applause from the players.

Flair championship belts

“He’s the champ, right here,” Pedroia said with the astonished look of a child meeting an idol.

“How many times, 17 times?” Pedroia asked, referring to the number of Flair’s championship belts.

“16,” Flair replied. “22, unofficially.”

“It’s yours, man,” Flair said, quickly turning the focus back onto Pedroia. “Thank you. Thank you for all the respect.”

They shook hands and hugged, both in the locker room and later on the field.

“Good luck to you,” Flair told Pedroia on the field. “Give the whole team my best.”