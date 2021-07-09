Panthers Tracks: Christian McCaffrey’s piano skills, Brady Christensen interview and more

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

Training camp is less than three weeks away for the Carolina Panthers, who hope to build off what was a disappointing season in Year 1 of the Matt Rhule era.

While the players remain on vacation, they’ve been busy this offseason with benefit concerts and camps for kids.

You can check out this week’s stories in this newsletter.

But first let’s get to our Trivia questions.

Trivia!

1. In 2005, Steve Smith led or was tied for the league lead in four statistical categories. What were they?

2. Cam Newton had four fourth-quarter comebacks in 2013. Name two of the four teams the Panthers beat in those comebacks?

Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey has been busy this offseason. From playing in the Wells Fargo Pro Am, to driving the pace car at the Coca-Cola 600 in May, McCaffrey is embracing the role as the face of Charlotte sports.

Last Friday, McCaffrey teamed up with country singer Zach Bryan on Friday at The Fillmore Charlotte for a benefit concert for active duty and veterans battling trauma and PTSD.

He played the piano. For more, check out the story here:

Christian McCaffrey solidifying his impact on community through concert, events

Photojournalist and videographer Jeff Siner was able to catch some of his performance, and he’s pretty good. Check out the video:

NFL star Christian McCaffrey becomes piano man for benefit concert

And speaking of McCaffrey, he says he’s healthy since a number of injuries caused him to miss all but three games in 2020. That’s one reason fantasy experts say he should be one of the top fantasy picks this year.

Fantasy football expert says McCaffrey should be your No. 1 draft pick this season

Brady Christensen

The Panthers drafted Christensen out of BYU in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft in hopes he could help fill one of their biggest holes this offseason at left tackle.

But since rookie minicamp and OTAs, Christensen, 24, has primarily been used at right tackle, where he would likely compete for the backup spot behind Taylor Moton.

Alaina Getzenberg talked to Christensen about practicing on the right side of the line, his goals for the 2021 season, fatherhood and more.

Read the interview here:

Panthers rookie Brady Christensen on playing on right side of line, transitioning to NFL

Others news and notes

Pro Football Focus simulated the 2021 season 10,000 times using PFF grades and other analytics to project win totals, division title odds and the percentage each team has to make the playoffs.

It then took the 10th and 90th percentile outcome from each team to come up with the best- and worst-case scenarios for each team.

Here are the Panthers’ best- and worst-case scenarios:

PFF simulated the 2021 season 10,000 times. The best- and worst-case for the Panthers

Trivia answers

1. Receptions, receiving touchdowns, receiving yards and yards per touch.

2. San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins or New Orleans Saints