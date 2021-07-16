USC commission unanimously approves report calling for renaming of Thurmond building

Strom Thurmond Wellness Center at the University of South Carolina. 9/2/20 tglantz@thestate.com

A commission of students, faculty, historians and community members at the University of South Carolina unanimously approved a report calling for the renaming of controversial buildings on campus during a Friday meeting.

The report called for renaming 11 buildings on campus, including the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center. Activists have called for the Thurmond center to be renamed because of the late senator’s support for segregation in the 40s and 50s and his opposition to the Voting Rights Act.

The report now heads to Interim USC President Harris Pastides, who will decide whether to send it to the board of trustees. Because of the Heritage Act, USC cannot change the names of buildings named for historical figures without a two-thirds approval from both the S.C. House and Senate.