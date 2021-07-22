Converse University president dies in a bicycle accident

The recently appointed president of Converse University died Wednesday after falling off his bicycle on a Spartanburg street.

A release from the university confirmed the death of Jeffrey Barker, 64, who was a longtime provost before being promoted this summer. He also taught philosophy, specializing in biomedical ethics and law, .

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Thursday that a bike rider was traveling along Meadowbrook Road in Spartanburg and “spilled the bike” on the right side of the roadway. He was wearing a helmet.

Barker retired at the end of the 2020-2021 school year but came out of retirement once President Krista Newkirk announced she was leaving to take a job as president of the University of Redlands in California.

He agreed to serve as president for a year while the Board of Trustees searched for a new president.

The board appointed Boone Hopkins, who had just been appointed interim provost, to serve as interim president Thursday morning.

The university announced it would suspend operations Thursday an Friday.

“While we will tend to that which is critical, we are giving ourselves the space to mourn our President, colleague, friend, and devoted supporter of our beloved Converse,” the university statement said.

A gathering was held Thursday to honor Barker and the tower bell rang 20 times to honor the two decades of service Barker gave to the school. A campus-wide memorial will be planned for a later date.

Barker was an avid biker.

Converse recently changed its name from college to university and began admitting men to the longtime women’s college.

Barker and his wife, Jan, have a son, Sam.

This is a breaking story and will be updated through the day.