Hornets point guard heading to the New Orleans Pelicans
Charlotte Hornets point guard Devonte’ Graham is reportedly on his way to New Orleans.
According to ESPN, Graham is part of a sign-and-trade that will send him to the Pelicans on a four-year, $47 million contract. Stadium’s Shams Charania reports that Charlotte will receive a future first-round pick in return.
On Sunday, they extended a qualifying offer to Graham, making him a restricted free agent.
The Hornets entered free agency with four free agents: Graham, Malik Monk, Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
