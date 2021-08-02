Latest News

Hornets point guard heading to the New Orleans Pelicans

Charlotte Hornets guard DevonteÕ Graham, left, gives instructions to a teammate as he pushes the ball during third quarter action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte Hornets guard DevonteÕ Graham, left, gives instructions to a teammate as he pushes the ball during third quarter action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Charlotte Hornets point guard Devonte’ Graham is reportedly on his way to New Orleans.

According to ESPN, Graham is part of a sign-and-trade that will send him to the Pelicans on a four-year, $47 million contract. Stadium’s Shams Charania reports that Charlotte will receive a future first-round pick in return.

On Sunday, they extended a qualifying offer to Graham, making him a restricted free agent.

The Hornets entered free agency with four free agents: Graham, Malik Monk, Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

