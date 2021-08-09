Upstate city requires masks for employees and visitors in city owned buildings

The city of Greenville has imposed a mask requirement for employees and visitors in public city-owned buildings while COVID-19 transmission is high.

The announcement Monday came an hour or so before the City Council was to be together in a work session and later in a regular City Council meeting.

The city’s statement said the mandate aligns with current CDC and state Department of Health and Environmental Control recommendations.

“We know people are weary of COVID-19 and its protocols, but wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing and staying at home when sick are proven effective in slowing the spread, the city said in the statement.

The rule also says city employees can take their masks off in offices, but masks will be required in city-owned cars when others are with them.

“Parents and guardians will continue to make masking decisions for their children enrolled in our summer camps and after school programs. Employees and parents must wear masks,” the statement said.

The city of Greenville was the first in the state last year to require masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The !!citywide ordinance, which went beyond requiring masks just in city-owned buildings, was invalidated by an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster in March.