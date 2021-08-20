Panthers Tracks: A strong Panthers defense, and everything you missed at training camp

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

Training camp at Wofford is over, and Saturday marks another test for the Carolina Panthers. They’ll face the Baltimore Ravens in a preseason game, after practicing against them on Wednesday and Thursday.

Similar to their joint practices with the Colts, the Panthers were much better against the Ravens in the second practice than they were in the first practice.

Some starters are expected to play against the Ravens on Saturday, including Sam Darnold; it will be the first chance to see a lot of this team in a game situation.

First, let’s get into this week’s trivia question:

Trivia!

1. How many 1,000 yard-seasons did Steve Smith Sr. have during his 16-year NFL career with the Panthers and Ravens?

2. The Panthers have been in the NFC South since 2002. Which division were they in from 1995-2001?

Here were the stories from this week:

Trivia answers

1. Eight

2. NFC West