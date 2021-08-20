Latest News
Panthers Tracks: A strong Panthers defense, and everything you missed at training camp
Training camp at Wofford is over, and Saturday marks another test for the Carolina Panthers. They’ll face the Baltimore Ravens in a preseason game, after practicing against them on Wednesday and Thursday.
Similar to their joint practices with the Colts, the Panthers were much better against the Ravens in the second practice than they were in the first practice.
Some starters are expected to play against the Ravens on Saturday, including Sam Darnold; it will be the first chance to see a lot of this team in a game situation.
First, let’s get into this week’s trivia question:
Trivia!
1. How many 1,000 yard-seasons did Steve Smith Sr. have during his 16-year NFL career with the Panthers and Ravens?
2. The Panthers have been in the NFC South since 2002. Which division were they in from 1995-2001?
Here were the stories from this week:
Panthers training camp takeaways: What we know about this team as it leaves Spartanburg
Panthers leave training camp in Spartanburg with injuries to key players
Sam Darnold to make his Panthers debut vs. Baltimore? Matt Rhule is leaning that way
Panthers offense continues to struggle as training camp nears end
Lamar Jackson vs. Sam Darnold? That’s not a fair fight yet, as Panthers, Ravens battle
Why the Carolina Panthers decided to move on from former second round pick Greg Little
Panthers good, bad and unknown: Evaluating the roster after the 1st preseason game
Analysis: PJ Walker showed why he’s valuable to Panthers, but backup job isn’t his yet
Steve Smith analyzed the Panthers game better than the team played — when you could hear him
Trivia answers
1. Eight
2. NFC West
Comments