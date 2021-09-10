Major employer delays return to office plans + Church says it will ignore proposed mask mandate

Would you look at that, Charlotte? It’s Friday, and this is Kristen. Good news for fans of the stage: The legendary ‘Wicked’ has returned to Charlotte despite the ongoing pandemic. But how does this production hold up? Evidently, pretty well. Find out more in this new review from the Observer’s Adam Bell.

Let’s talk about today’s news:

Earlier in the summer, Duke Energy, which has about 6,000 employees in the Charlotte area, planned to bring most of its office employees back to the office in phases starting in September. That plan has changed.

Duke Energy now plans to start that process in October, spokesman Neil Nissan told the Observer Friday. He did not specify exactly when in October the move would begin.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The change in plans was decided in August, Nissan said. Also in August, the company announced a requirement for all employees to wear masks indoors.

“This delay will give us time to continue evaluating the data and assessing our safety protocols and floor plans,” Nissan said in an email. “We’ll also look at how local mask mandates — such as the one here in Mecklenburg County — could impact our plans and our teammates.”

Learn more with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

Freedom House Church in Charlotte told its congregation that it will ignore the county’s proposed new rule removing mask mandate exemptions for religious institutions. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Freedom House Church, led by married senior pastors Penny and Troy Maxwell, said it will not comply with Mecklenburg County’s planned mask mandate for religious institutions.

The church appears to be the first in the county to defy the proposed rule, which was approved by county commissioners 5-4, as reported by the Observer’s Will Wright.

“Mecklenburg County is messing with the wrong people,” Penny Maxwell said in an Instagram video. “Our lawyers are ready to go.”

The change to the mask mandate will be published on Sunday and will go into effect Sept. 22, according to the health department.

Penny and Troy Maxwell declined to comment for this story, but said in a joint statement that the church “believes you can decide for yourself if you wear a mask or not ... Though the overwhelming majority of our church does not wear them, it is your decision.”

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed two bills Friday, including an anti-Critical Race Theory bill. The bill, House Bill 324, is titled “Ensuring Dignity and Nondiscrimination/Schools.”

The bill, which would have regulated which views public schools can “promote,” passed the House and Senate along party lines, with all Republicans for and all Democrats against.

In an emailed statement, Cooper said: “The legislature should be focused on supporting teachers, helping students recover lost learning, and investing in our public schools. Instead, this bill pushes calculated, conspiracy-laden politics into public education.”

The News & Observer’s Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan has the rest of the details.

Sarah Hardin, R.N., left, administers a nose swab as part of a COVID-19 test for Bryan Sheely at the Novant Health East Meck location on Independence Boulevard on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. Sheely decided to get tested due to feeling symptomatic. Hardin encouraged Sheely to quarantine and monitor his symptoms until the test results were available, which should be in two to three days. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Mecklenburg County’s coronavirus trends, including hospitalizations, saw some improvement in the past week, as reported by the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz. But it’s still too early know if the progress will continue — and what impact Labor Day gatherings and large events will have on the upcoming data.

Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told the Observer she wouldn’t be surprised if there is another “blip” in new cases over the next week or so and that cases could worsen during fall and winter as people gather indoors.

According to officials, the average number of patients hospitalized for COVID dropped to 437 in the past week, compared to 451 at the start of the month.

“A lot of our numbers are showing more of our cases involving (the) younger population, and more of our hospitalizations and death involving younger hospitalizations,” Harris said. “The message is get vaccinated.”

Former NASCAR Cup driver Jeff Burton has been nicknamed “The Mayor” for his diplomatic views on subjects in the sport.

He’s often asked for his opinion on racing broadcasts, and that’s how a recent interview with the Observer began. However, things got more serious as the conversation transitioned into something deeper: Burton’s experience as a driver when NASCAR returned to racing after the 9/11 attacks.

“I remember like it was yesterday,” said Burton.

Check out this new, exclusive interview with the Observer’s Alex Andrejev about Burton’s experiences from that day, plus more on what to watch for in upcoming races.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.