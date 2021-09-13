NC school district ends most quarantines, contact tracing + Iconic diner moves to new home

Happy Monday, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Here’s a fun fact for your afternoon: Six in 10 North Carolinians ages 12 and up are now fully vaccinated against COVID, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday. You can find more information about how vaccination is going in N.C. here with the News & Observer’s Ben Sessoms.

Now, let’s get into the rest of today’s headlines:

Rea View Elementary students in Union County head to their buses at the end of the school day, December 15, 2017. Davie Hinshaw Charlotte Observer file photo

Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to stop COVID-19 contact tracing and to cut back on coronavirus quarantine requirements. The district won’t require quarantine for students, even if they’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID, and will only require students to stay home if they have tested positive or have clear COVID-19 symptoms.

As the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa reports, thousands of students in Union County were recently in proactive quarantine after being possibly exposed at school. Those students are permitted back at school as long as they are not on the positive list and are not showing symptoms, Melissa Merrell, the board chairperson, said.

Union County does not have a mask mandate. Masks are still required on school buses.

How did parents react? The decision was largely met with anger and fear, Della Costa reports.

After the vote, one person responded on Twitter: “So they’re doubling down on the entire mess they’ve let their schools become. ... No better way to show you care about the health and safety of children by making them ever more unsafe.”

In other education news: Dozens of parents with children who attend Charlotte-area Catholic schools have launched complaints with the Mecklenburg Health Department about how the schools are implementing the county-wide mask mandate. Learn more with Della Costa.

Mattie’s Diner building is taken off a truck bed using a hydraulic lift at its new location at 3100 The Plaza in Charlotte. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

If you saw a large, white plastic wrap-covered, 42,000 pound building traveling the streets of Charlotte on Monday morning, that was Mattie’s Diner you witnessed on the move. The building is now settled in at its new home in Plaza Shamrock.

The 42-foot long, 16-foot wide and 11 1/2 foot high diner building was moved about 3 miles by police escort from its storage site at the corner of Double Oaks and Newland roads to 3100 The Plaza.

The original location of Mattie’s Diner was at the AvidXChange Music Factory, where it gained success for five operating years before closing six years ago. It’s expected to reopen in about eight weeks, owner Matt King told the Observer Monday.

The diner has seating for about 40 people, and The Plaza site will add another 90 seats.

Learn more about what’s to come for the iconic diner with the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

Harris Teeter will temporarily shorten store operating hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Wednesday, according to the company website. This will be in place until further notice, as the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso reports.

The service counter, and meat and fish counters will close at 8 p.m., with other amenities closing at 7 p.m.

The Matthews-based grocery chain said this change is spurred by the labor shortage affecting the country during the pandemic, as reported by Grocerying, a blog about Carolinas grocery stores.

Closing early will help “manage labor in this difficult employment environment,” company spokeswoman Danna Robinson told the Observer Tuesday.

Nearly all Mecklenburg ZIP codes saw a drop in COVID case rates for the first time since June, according to an Observer analysis of new county health department data. Though the decrease shows modest improvement, the local positivity rate is still high. Plus, August and September have so far seen the worst spread of infections since vaccines became widely available.

By the numbers:

The countywide average is 618.1 new cases per 100,000 residents , based on positive test results from August 26 to September 8.

, based on positive test results from August 26 to September 8. The previous two weeks’ average case rate was 693.8 .

. The positivity rate is 12% — much higher than earlier in the summer.

Over the last two weeks, only two Mecklenburg ZIP codes out of 29 saw increases in case rates, while two saw no changes.

For the third week in a row, the county’s highest concentration of COVID case rates by far was in uptown, or ZIP code 28202. The lowest was in 28036, which is Davidson.

Find out more about how each ZIP code is doing with the Observer’s Devna Bose, Alison Kuznitz and Gavin Off.

As Charlotte businesses slowly reopen their uptown offices, employees coming in for work might be wondering what they should get for lunch on their first day back.

From the classic soup, salad and sandwich combo to a fancy seared salmon plate, uptown’s got options for the hungry lunch crowd. CharlotteFive’s Jessica Swannie and Heidi Finley have you covered with a roundup of uptown restaurants offering solid lunches for those days you don’t feel like packing something.

Let me know: is your favorite on the list?

---

