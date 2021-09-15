Latest News

Wells Fargo delays in-person work again + Cawthorn accused of having knife at NC school board meeting

Happy Wednesday, everyone. This is Kristen. Craving ramen (even though it’s still pretty hot out there)? Uptown’s newest ramen place is soon to open — in fact, JINYA Ramen Bar will open Sept. 20 at the new Ally Charlotte Center. Get all the details here with CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler.

Now, let’s get into today’s headlines:

1. One of Charlotte’s biggest employers postpones return to office plans — again

Wells Fargo is postponing its return to office plans again, according to a new memo distributed to its U.S. employees.

The bank originally set a return to in-person work on Sept. 7, then moved the date to Oct. 4, citing rising COVID-19 case rates across the country. Now, employees will return on Nov. 1.

Tuesday’s Wells Fargo memo, from Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell, did not provide a reason, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Lang.

Wells Fargo employs more than 27,000 workers in Charlotte.

2. Madison Cawthorn accused of having knife at NC school board meeting about masks

cawthor_fitted.jpeg
A photo taken by and distributed by U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s political opponents has been reported to law enforcement. It appears to show the handle of a knife protruding from a sheath affixed to the underside of Cawthorn’s wheelchair. Photo provided by American Muckrakers PAC

A North Carolina school system contacted a sheriff’s office after a report that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought a knife to a Henderson County school board meeting. He was there to oppose the district’s mask mandate.

What happened here?

“I don’t really know anything about that,” Cawthorn said when asked about the allegations after speaking at a Johnston County school board meeting Tuesday. “I’ll have to look into it, but I don’t know anything about it.”

Having a knife on school grounds is a class 1 misdemeanor in North Carolina.

Find the rest of the details here with the Observer’s Will Wright and the News & Observer’s T. Keung Hui and Travis Long.

3. Today in politics & government news

Mecklenburg leader believes someone voted on colleague’s behalf, but county drops review by Alison Kuznitz

George Soros was major investor in Trump-backed NC Senate candidate’s family company by Will Wright

Some Mecklenburg County employees suspended for not complying with COVID testing rule by Alison Kuznitz

Find the rest of our politics & government reporting here.

4. Alleged NYC mob figure arrested near Charlotte

An alleged high-ranking member of a New York crime family was arrested Tuesday in Waxhaw. The arrest is part of a federal crackdown on what court documents describe as Mafia extortion of an East Coast labor union.

The details:

Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said the defendants’ crimes are part of “a long-standing, ruthless pattern” to prey on the union and its leaders.

Find more information with the Observer’s Michael Gordon.

5. Here’s a look inside the new men’s shelter in Charlotte open today

CLT_RoofAbove_110
The exterior of the new Howard Levine Men’s Shelter on Statesville Avenue is shown on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in Charlotte. The shelter will open on September 15, 2021 and offer 164 beds for shelter guests. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Roof Above opened the Howard Levine Men’s Shelter on Wednesday, a new 164-bed shelter on its Statesville Avenue property.

As the Observer’s Lauren Lindstrom reports, the nearly $5 million project has more private sleeping space and features two-person pods to facilitate social distancing.

The new space features a kitchen that will serve hot meals daily — a welcome amenity as the other Statesville building did not have a kitchen. It also features office space for residents to work with staff on housing, employment and other programs.

“We always look for how we can lower barriers on people’s journey out of homelessness,” Roof Above CEO Liz Clasen-Kelly said. “One way to lower barriers is to have services available on site.”

Kristen Kornbluth bio card
