Christian McCaffrey exited Panthers-Saints game with a minor injury, but don’t worry

Panthers rnningback Christian McCaffrey runs up the middle of the Saints defense during the game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey exited Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter with a minor injury.

His official diagnosis: “cramp issues.”

Fear not, he returned and did so in style, scoring his first touchdown of the season that should put the Saints away. With 5:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, McCaffrey rushed for an 11-yard score to extend Carolina’s lead to 23-7.

When McCaffrey left the game, the Panthers listed his return as questionable but he returned shortly after, jogging back onto the sideline from the locker room and playing in the team’s first possession of the fourth quarter.

When McCaffrey left the game, Carolina held a 17-0 lead over the Saints. He had 17 carries for 58 rushing yards and four receptions for 56 yards.

McCaffrey missed 13 games in 2020 with various injuries ranging from an AC Shoulder joint to a high ankle sprain and a quad injury.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 3:18 PM.