Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans injury and scouting report for Week 3

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is hugged by teammate Terrace Marshall, Jr. after McCaffrey scores a touchdown against the Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. McCaffrey ended the game with 72 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards and a touchdown to help the Panthers beat the Saints 26-7. mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

For the first time since 2017, the Panthers are 2-0 heading into Week 3 and can make it 3-0 with a win over the Houston Texans (1-1) Thursday night.

The last time that happened? Yes, 2015, when the Panthers made it to the Super Bowl. This team is a long way from that, but a win here could give it a much-needed confidence boost before its game with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Texans will be without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. That means the Panthers will face their second rookie quarterback in three weeks in Davis Mills.

The Panthers are relatively healthy for this game. Pat Elflein was recently placed on the injury reserve, but he is the only starter expected to miss Thursday’s game.

Let’s break down the matchup:

When the Panthers pass the ball ...

Sam Darnold put in another solid performance last Sunday against a talented Saints defense that was missing a few pieces. He threw for 305 yards with two touchdown passes, one interception and completed 68.4% of his passes. He had a 99.1 passer rating.

Darnold’s one interception was a bad mistake, though. He was being pressured and tried to pitch it to running back Chuba Hubbard. Instead, the pass was intercepted by Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach.

In that case, Darnold should have just taken the sack and moved onto the next down. The Saints turned that interception into seven points.

The Texans are currently second in the league in interceptions with four. They picked off Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence three times in Week 1, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield once in Week 2.

Safety Justin Reid, the brother of Eric Reid, is tied for the league in interceptions with two. Darnold should have time in the pocket, though.

The Texans have only three sacks through two games. This may be a chance to see Robby Anderson get more passes thrown his way. He has only four catches.

Advantage: Panthers

When the Texans pass the ball ...

The Texans will start Mills on Thursday, who briefly came in for Taylor when he went down with the injury. He completed 8-of-18 passes for 102 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

“Obviously, we prepared for him in the draft, so we have a good look on him in terms of all the good things he did well,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday. “He’s an excellent young quarterback. When he went in (Sunday) he played really well.”

The Texans selected Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Stanford. He threw for 1,508 yards, seven touchdowns passes and three interceptions for the Cardinal in five games in 2020.

The Panthers lead the league in sacks through two games, but the Texans have only allowed two sacks. If the Panthers can get to Mills, they can make things difficult for him.

Advantage: Panthers

When the Panthers run the ball ...

Chrisitian McCaffrey is fine after briefly coming out of last Sunday’s game with cramps. He needed to go back to the locker room to get an IV, but says that shouldn’t be an issue Thursday.

He’ll be one of the keys to Thursday’s game, because the Texans have allowed three touchdowns rushing through two games. It’s one of their weak spots.

Opponents are also averaging 4.6 yards per carry against them.

Although McCaffrey was slowed against the Saints (69 yards rushing on 21 carries), he still remains one of the top running backs in the league.

He has 170 yards rushing and a touchdown in two games.

Advantage: Panthers

When the Texans run it ...

Texans starting running back Melvin Ingram is familiar with the Panthers from his time with the Saints. He’s a solid running back and is hard to bring down.

But the Panthers have been awesome against the run through two games. They lead the league in rushing defense, allowing only 93 yards and one touchdown.

That’s where the Panthers have been at their best. Last week, the Panthers got the Saints in six third-and-long situations, which allowed their pass rush to get to the quarterback.

Credit the run defense for that. Defensive tackles DaQuan Jones, Derrick Brown and Bravvion Roy have been stout up the middle.

And cornerback Donte Jackson was incredible against the run last week, too.

Advantage: Panthers

Prediction

The Panthers should win this game handily. The Texans are starting an inexperienced rookie in Mills and should be able to get after him. I expect the Panthers to leave Houston 3-0.

Panthers 28, Texans 17

Injury report

Panthers: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) OUT.

Texans: DB Justin Reid (knee) QUESTIONABLE, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) QUESTIONABLE, DB Terrance Mitchell (concussion) OUT, Danny Amendola (thigh) OUT.