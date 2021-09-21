Latest News
Carolina Panthers will place one of their starters on injured reserve
Carolina Panthers starting left guard Pat Elflein is expected to go on the team’s short-term injured reserve with a hamstring injury, The Observer has learned.
Elflein suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and did not return. On Monday, Matt Rhule ruled Elflein out for Thursday’s game.
The Panthers will likely start Dennis Daley in his place. Elflein’s designation will allow the Panthers to add A.J. Bouye to the 53-man roster without having to release a player.
