For Krispy Kreme’s birthday, you can buy a dozen doughnuts for $1 (with a catch)

The only problem with the sweet perfection of a doughnut is that the hole leaves nowhere to stick a birthday candle.

North Carolina’s Krispy Kreme will celebrate its 81st birthday this Friday, and the doughnut maker is providing the cake, of sorts.

At locations across the country, including four in the Triangle, if you buy a dozen doughnuts at regular price, you can get another dozen doughnuts for $1.

In other words, you’ll wind up with a birthday party’s worth of doughnuts.





We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018

Krispy Kreme is one of the world’s best known doughnut purveyors, famous for its iconic simple glazed variety and the seductive neon signs urgently proclaiming when the doughnuts are hot and fresh.

The Winston-Salem-based company has plenty to celebrate this year. The company announced Friday that it is buying a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies, which delivers warm cookies late-night in college towns. (There are locations in Raleigh and Chapel Hill.)

As for Krispy Kreme, it has a prominent location on Person Street in downtown Raleigh. That location is the site of one of the city’s signature events, the Krispy Kreme Challenge, a 5-mile run between Person Street and NC State’s Belltower, wherein participants down a dozen glazed doughnuts.

It appears there’s more to this birthday story. In addition to the dozen deal, Krispy Kreme is also rolling out a new flavor, “Glazed Confetti.” The new doughnut is part funfetti-birthday cake, part classic glazed and topped with rainbow sprinkles. The new confetti doughnuts will be on sale from July 27-Aug. 2.