Holiday events and this week in York, Chester and Lancaster, SC

Painting party
Arts Council of Chester County will host a “Snowy Cabin” painting class with Carolyn Logan, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the arts council, 123 Main St. All supplies provided. Cost is $35, members and $38, nonmembers. BYOB and refreshments are welcome, but optional. Register at 803-581-2030 or email artschester@truvista.net by noon Dec. 12.
Toy assembly
Bill and Terry Gregory want to help moms and dads with those “some assembly required” toys all for free. They’ve opened a building at their business Gregory’s Marine and RV, 3021 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, for assembly and storage through Dec. 22. They are also accepting donations of new or gently used toy for ages infants to 13-years-old. Details: 803-329-5333
Holiday drop-ins
Habitat for Humanity of York County will host a holiday drop-in, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Emmett Scott Center, 810 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. The event celebrates those help build homes, community and hope. Food and drinks provided by Habitat board members, staff and volunteers. Details: tveeck@yorkcountyhabitat.org.
Food for fines
The York County Library annual Food for Fines Program runs through Dec. 31. Patrons with overdue fines will get $1 off for each nonperishable food item donated. It’s for overdue fines only; not lost or damaged materials. Food goes to local pantries. Items must be unopened, in original packaging and with current expiration. Items needed include canned fruit, soup, vegetables, tuna, chicken, pasta rice, mashed potatoes, boxes macaroni and cheese, cereal and baby food. No bottled water, ramen noodles, household items or toiletries. All library locations will accept donations.
Holiday home tour
Yorkville Historical Society annual holiday tour of homes and sites in the historic district of York is 3-7 p.m. Dec. 9. The tour features: 110 E. Liberty St., 16 W. Liberty St., 9 Kings Mountain St., 229 Kings Mountain St., A.R.P. Church, 70 N. Congress St., and Downtown Music at 71 N. Congress St. There will be a bonus open house at 219 E. Liberty St. (no ticket required). Tickets are $10 in advance online; $15 for age 13 and older, and $10, ages 4-10, the dates of the tour. Tickets can be purchased online at YorkvilleHS.com or during the tour at Greater York Chamber of Commerce, 23 E. Liberty St.
Community theatre
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15 and a 3 p.m. matinee Dec. 16 at the theater, 546 Cherry Road (behind ROC Emporium). The production, directed by Susan L.D. Smith, features a multi-age cast and a live Sandy. Tickets are $15, adults; $12, seniors and $2 matinee discount and available at rockhilltheatre.org.
Make plans
▪ “Holiday Jazz in a Sacred Space” with the David Pankey Trio and guest saxophonist Galvin Crisp Jr., 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Crisp has performed with such internationally known as vocalists Gladys Knight and Smokey Robinson; jazz pianist Les McCann and saxophonist Bradford Marsalis. Donation: $12, adults; $5, teens and free, age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church properties. Also on sale will be angels, tree ornaments, candle holders and other items made of reclaimed wood from the church. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.
▪ US Soccer referee training for youth soccer will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 at Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill. US Soccer instructors and South Carolina mentors will provide classroom and outdoor instruction. Cost is $80. Preregistration is required. Enroll online at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class # 25219 for 14 and up. Class # 25220 for ages 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net
Other events
Clubs
Rock Hill Music Club, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 N. Cherry Road. Program includes the Rock Hill Symphony String Quartet, baritone Linwood Little, and singing holiday songs led by Sallie and Frank Pullano. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted for music scholarships.
Meetings
▪ Military Veterans Coffee Club, 8-9 a.m. Mondays in the back room at the Rock Hill Diner 2254 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Veterans from all military branches, ages and ranks are invited. Details: Blake at 803 322 1804.
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: Don Hicks at 803-517-7253.
▪ Rock Hill High class of 1959, 1 p.m. Dec. 11 for lunch and fellowship at the Golden Corral, North Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
▪ The Kings Mountain Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 108 E. Liberty St., York, SC. Jason Eller, chief development officer at Tamassee DAR School, founded in 1919. will speak. Details or to attend: kingsmountaindar@gmail.com.
▪ Finley High School class of 1964 will have its Christmas Party Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Hickory Tavern, 2674 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. All classmates are encourage to attend. Details: Charlie Robinson 803-230-3325, James Mayfield Jr. 803-374-1090 or Wylie Cornwell 704-661-7701.
▪ The Rock Hill branch of the NAACP general meeting and Youth Council, 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church fellowship hall, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill.
Entertainment
▪ Free community Bingo for ages 55 and older will be 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Morningside of Rock Hill, 1830 W. Main St. and at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon Road. RSVP to Kay G. Lee, volunteer coordinator with Regency Hospice at 803-517-2021.
▪ Relay for Life Eastern York County will host Supper with Santa, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18 at Hobo’s 213 Main Street Fort Mill. Children can share their wish lists with Santa and have cocoa and cookies. The restaurant will 10 percent of the evening’s proceeds to Relay for Life Eastern York County.
Volunteer
▪ A drop-in for volunteers who would like to work at Carolina Gardens in York will be 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the facility on North Congress Street. Details: 803-517-2021
York County Library
All events are free and open to the public.
▪ R & B Line Dancing, 5-6 p.m. Dec. 10. Give your body a healthy and enjoyable workout through line dancing with instructor Rhonda Belton.
▪ Robotics Team, 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
▪ Cooking Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 12. Join fellow culinary artists to discuss tools of the trade and even share recipes. There might be a snack or two to share so come hungry.
▪ Fandom Hangout, 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 12. Fandoms of all unite in a relaxed atmosphere that celebrates appreciation of Dr. Who, Harry Potter, anime and more. Appropriate cosplay is welcomed. Ages 11-17. No registration required.
▪ Genealogy Show & Tell Party, 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Celebrate your family history with fellow genealogists. Bring a family photograph, family artifact, or memorabilia and share with the group. Refreshments provided. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.
▪ Interactive Family Movie, 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Wear your pajamas and take an interactive journey on a magical train to the North Pole. Participants will receive a gift bag filled with props to interact with the movie. All ages with an adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 50.
