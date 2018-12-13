Holiday events and this weekend in York, Chester and Lancaster, SC

Holiday jazz
“Holiday Jazz in a Sacred Space” with the David Pankey Trio and guest saxophonist Galvin Crisp Jr., 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Crisp has performed with such internationally known as vocalists Gladys Knight and Smokey Robinson; jazz pianist Les McCann and saxophonist Bradford Marsalis. Donation: $12, adults; $5, teens and free, age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church properties. Also on sale will be angels, tree ornaments, candle holders and other items made of reclaimed wood from the church. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.
Christmas at the shelter
The Friends of York County Animal Shelter annual “Christmas at the Shelter” will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd. York. The event includes snacks, arts arts crafts, a tour of the shelter, vendors and the possibility of adopting a new pet.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A cappella concert
“A Cappella Christmas” concert with the Charlestones quartet from Charleston, 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at this Sunday at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Will-call tickets, $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Proceeds go to improvements and restoration at the Cultural Arts Center. Get tickets at 803-285-7451 or lccarts.net/tickets.
Community theatre
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15 and a 3 p.m. matinee Dec. 16 at the theater, 546 Cherry Road (behind ROC Emporium). The production, directed by Susan L.D. Smith, features a multi-age cast and a live Sandy. Tickets are $15, adults; $12, seniors and $2 matinee discount and available at rockhilltheatre.org.
Toy assembly
Bill and Terry Gregory want to help moms and dads with those “some assembly required” toys all for free. They’ve opened a building at their business Gregory’s Marine and RV, 3021 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, for assembly and storage through Dec. 22. They are also accepting donations of new or gently used toy for ages infants to 13-years-old. Details: 803-329-5333
Comments